“Tyler Herro don’t get paid to rebound!”: Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat doesn’t like guards statpadding boards, especially during games

Bam Adebayo is a great rebounder. His skill at that aspect of hoops was one of the main reasons Miami Heat drafted him in 2017.

Bam Adebayo’s overall game gets a lot of plaudits, but his defense is what Miami needs him the most for. That is understandable, given he has been a great rebounder, grabbing an average of 10 boards a game. Tyler Herro’s rebound numbers have steadily been going up over the three seasons he has been in the NBA too. There have been times where he competes with his own teammates for one, to Bam jokingly said: “A Lot Of Times I Try To Elbow Them In The Head. Don’t Get My Rebound.” .

Modern Basketball has become positionless, which means every player on the court needs to contribute in every aspect. That coupled with the chemistry these Heat players have, increased rebounding was inevitable. Bam however doesn’t like the trend of guards trying to push him over to complete their individual stat goals. The Heat have become a great rebounding team, ranking fourth overall, and much of it is due to everybody contributing towards it.

With that being said, a team wins when everyone helps out each other, not at the cost of cannibalizing another person’s role. It is not like the Heat are in any sort of crisis, they’ve been doing extremely well. A lot of other teams though have had problems in the past with this sort of individualistic playstyle. Russell Westbrook and his stats sheets look amazing on paper. But he has been constantly berated for that, a lot of fans point out he chooses individual glory over a team win.

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat are high fliers once again this season

Adebayo and his Heat are the team to beat in the East this season. Last season looked to be a minor dip in form, but the Heat on fine form right now. Sitting pretty at the top of the conference, Erik Spoelstra’s men are out for buckets.

Currently, with a 11-5 record, Bam has been the leader in the absence of Jimmy Butler. In an eastern conference that hasn’t been this competitive in ages, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo have been killing it. Miami has gotten a lot more physical with their style of play, making rebounding their top priority. Last season they were second bottom in the league, which put them at a disadvantage.

The 19-20 finalists have made amazing off-season moves, bringing in Kyle Lowry and P.J Tucker, and resigning Duncan Robinson to a 5-year deal. Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra know what they want. They want another title, something they haven’t had since 2013. With these moves and their form, it definitely looks like happening!

Their last match was against the Washington Wizards, comfortable winning the game 112-97. The game also had a surprise at the end of the second half, with Herro hitting a half court heave.