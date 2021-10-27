“LeBron James and the Heat don’t win anything without me!”: Udonis Haslem makes a shockingly bold claim about the big three era of Miami

Miami Heat Udonis Haslem makes an incredibly bold claim about the franchise and their rings during the big three era

Who doesn’t like seeing Udonis Haslem?

Sure, he doesn’t play as much anymore, or at all most times. But the fact of the matter is, the man is an absolutely essential part of the team’s locker room.

The 41-year-old has consistently provided the Heat’s players with all the mental support they need to succeed in this league during recent seasons. And that fact seemingly did not change even during the franchise’s big three years.

People wonder what is “Heat Culture”… Heat Culture is discipline, accountability, work ethic and enjoying somebody else’s success. As the #OG, it’s my job to set the tone. Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. @GQ @GQsports⚓️💯 https://t.co/RD2xHB3mUC pic.twitter.com/HHLQaaZUYH — Udonis Haslem (@ThisIsUD) October 27, 2021

Speaking on those historic seasons, Haslem recently made a certain claim about his role on that team to GQ. And let’s just say, ‘hot take’ doesn’t begin to define what he said.

Let’s get right into it, shall we?

Udonis Haslem claims that the Miami Heat would not have won their big-three era championships without him

You think you’re confident? Hooo boy, clearly you haven’t met Udonis Haslem.

LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade were clearly massive parts of the Miami Heat’s championships. But was UH up there with them? He certainly thinks so. Here is what the player said, as per Sam Leweck of ‘Heat Nation’.

“Shit, I was almost outta here — they ain’t have no money left,” Haslem said regarding the offseason in which the Heat’s Big 3 came together. “I was about gone. They wasn’t saving enough for me. They just wanted the big boys.

They wasn’t thinking about me, the only one who was was [Wade]. He understood my importance to this city and franchise and thank God he did because it paid off. I don’t care what nobody say, I had my moments and we don’t win none of those rings without me. I did my job and that’s all you can do.”

A massive claim, we know. But could there be some truth to it after all?

At the end of the day, sure the performances on court matter, but so does the atmosphere inside a locker room. And we’re sure the Heat’s then big three benefitted massively from all the motivation Haslem gave them.

But, does Miami really not win anything without him?

Who knows?

