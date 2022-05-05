“We want to play against Joel Embiid, who I call the MVP”: Jimmy Butler seeks Sixers big man’s return as much as anybody else in Philadelphia

As the Sixers struggle to compete against the Heat, Jimmy Butler feels the series and Philly needs Joel Embiid ASAP.

Sixers went all out in trading Ben Simmons or getting James Harden mid-season as soon as they got their chance. They did so and made themselves a top contender by having a top MVP candidate leading their way in Joel Embiid, teaming up with a former MVP and one of the most prolific scorers of all time.

But except for their first few games together, the new-look Sixers didn’t play the rest of the regular season like a contender. And they sure are not playing like it now.

It is surely because of the fact that they are lacking their MVP, who got an orbital fracture in the last game of the Sixers’ First Round matchup against the Toronto Raptors and hasn’t played the first two games of the Eastern Conference Semi-finals. And much like Philly, Butler is also awaiting his return to make it a series.

Also read: “Houston James Harden is gone!”: Stephen A Smith shouts out the reality of 76ers star’s career as his latest performances can’t stop disappointing

Jimmy Butler seeks Joel Embiid ‘s return as much as anybody else in Philadelphia

Although he’s been proving it over and over again for years, Harden has clearly shown that he cannot be the first option for a championship contender with his failure in leading the Sixers to put up a fight against the #1 seed of the East.

And after a back-to-back comprehensive victory over his former team, Jimmy Butler feels the series needs Embiid as much as anyone else in Philadelphia. And he has come out and said this second time.

“I’m not a statistics or analytics guy, but I can tell you that when he’s on the floor they’re a much better team. Like I said, I want him to get right, because we want to play against who I call the MVP”

While Embiid eyes a possible return in Game 3, the rise of Tyrese Maxey in the season and moreover in the playoffs has been a few of the big positives for the Sixers.

Tyrese Maxey(24 pts) & the Sixers not going down lightly. Tyrese Maxey Over 21.5 pts ✅pic.twitter.com/QuJDZQg0DR — Nitrobetting.eu Sportsbook (@BtcNitrobetting) May 5, 2022

With the next two games to be played at Wells Fargo Center in Philly, Sixers will look to get even in the series and respond to Butler’s challenge and be competitive in the series if nothing else.

Also read: “It’s time for James Harden to change the narrative but he’s got to be better”: Reggie Miller addresses The Beard not being in shape and shrinking up come playoff time