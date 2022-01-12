Basketball

“Lonzo Ball is the definition of high-efficiency basketball!”: NBA Twitter applauds the 24-year-old guard for recording the highest +/- by a Bulls player since Derrick Rose in 2012

“Lonzo Ball is the definition of high-efficiency basketball!”: NBA Twitter applauds the 24-year-old guard for recording the highest +/- by a Bulls player since Derrick Rose in 2012
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Keegan Petersen CAN play": AB de Villiers speaks highly of Keegan Petersen's composure and skill against Indian bowling attack
Next Article
"I'll tell you what I really really want!": Throwback to Christian Horner's wife undressing Mika Hakkinen at the unveiling of the 1997 McLaren F1 car
NBA Latest Post
"Clippers were short-handed, while OKC and Houston are some of the worst teams in the NBA": Patrick Beverley's brutally honest take on the Timberwolves' four-game winning streak coming to an end
“LA Clippers were short-handed, while OKC and Houston Rockets are some of the worst teams in the NBA”: Patrick Beverley’s brutally honest take on the Timberwolves’ four-game winning streak coming to an end

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Patrick Beverley believes his team’s four-game winning streak came against relatively…