“Lonzo Ball is the definition of high-efficiency basketball!”: NBA Twitter applauds the 24-year-old guard for recording the highest +/- by a Bulls player since Derrick Rose in 2012

During the Bulls 133-87 blowout win over the Pistons, Lonzo Ball finished the night with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists, and a +/- of +39.

The Chicago Bulls just had one of their best performance of this season, efficiency-wise. During their clash against Detroit Pistons, the Bulls’ starting 5 recorded a combined +/- of +134, while blowing out the young Detroit team 133-87.

It was yet another great performance by Lonzo Ball. Playing 27:16 minutes, Ball stuffed the stat sheet, putting up 18 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, a block, while committing only a single turnover. Apart from shooting 66.7% from the field, and 57.1% from beyond the arc, the eldest Ball brother finished the game with an extremely efficient +/- of +39. Not only was Zo’s +/- the best of the game, but it was also the highest by a Bulls player since Derrick Rose in 2012.

NBA Twitter praises Lonzo Ball was his super-efficient performance

As soon as his stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up complimenting Lonzo Ball.

I remember when everyone shitted on Lonzo after the bubble and now look. He worked on his game and it’s paying off — khalil (@kha_capalot) January 12, 2022

BIG BALLER! — Ecstatic Bulls Fan (27-11) (@LaVinesBurner) January 12, 2022

They laughed at me when I said he’s an MVP contender but now it’s crickets — Bulls Enthusiast (@BullsBetter) January 12, 2022

Lonzo ball masterclass tonight. — (@stepbackZO2) January 11, 2022

Mr do everything. The real Mvp of the bulls. https://t.co/E1dQAeHIw2 — ah you mad goof ass (@pleasentgrove28) January 12, 2022

Lonzo has been a huge reason behind the Bulls being #1 in the East. So far, he has been averaging 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.