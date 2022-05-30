“Tyler Herro played like the 12th Man of the Year”: NBA Twitter blasts Sixth Man of the Year as Heat lose Game 7 against Celtics

The Heat loses Game 7 and gives away their 2nd Finals appearance in 2 years with a dramatic ending in Miami and Tyler Herro is one reason why.

Tyler Herro after being one of the best that the Miami Heat had to offer this season, has somewhat dissipated into a player he was a year ago in the 2021 Playoffs.

Many critiqued him last season after the Heat crashed out of the Playoffs in the first round following a season where they reached the NBA Finals with youngsters Herro, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, and Kendrick Nunn performing like grown men led by Jimmy Butler.

Also read: “PJ Tucker turned $36,000 to $100,000 by buying some Nike Air Mags!”: Heat star’s iconic ‘Back to the Future’ sneaker has to be one of the rarest ever

Herro shut all that criticism down this season when he led his team’s offense off the bench averaging 20.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists a game that earned him a Sixth Man of the Year award in the year-end honors of the league.

But as soon as the Playoffs started the same man who was torching some of the best defenses of the league on will, has been averaging 13.4/4.1/2.9 and has made life difficult for Heat’s offense.

NBA Twitter gets on Tyler Herro as Miami Heat

While the #1 team in the East comprehensively won its first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, they struggled against the Philadelphia 76ers with a severely suffering Joel Embiid.

And the shooting guard for some reason switched off Game 3 onwards and so the Heat took 6 games to close that series. After starting the Conference Finals against the Celtics he did well in Game 1 with 18 points in a 118-107 win but then wandered off again in the next two games which cost his team a home loss.

Then after a Game 3 win in TD garden, where he showed up with just 8 points, he missed 3 games due to a groin injury. Heat lost 2 out of those 3 games and had a Game 7 lined up for Sunday.

Tyler did come back, but he was no good again playing just under 7 minutes and not even opening his account going 0/2 from the field before Erik Spoelstra pulled him out of the game.

NBA Twitter got onto the 22-year-old for not showing up enough for his team to get through to the Finals at their home.

Tyler Herro, the Sixth Man of the Year, is shooting like the 12th Man of the Year. Predictable, I guess, after he missed the last three games with a groin injury. Another reason this just wasn’t meant to be for the Heat. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 30, 2022

Tyler Herro a fraud — YouTube: Pooch God (@pooch_god) May 30, 2022

Also read: “Jimmy Butler surpassed LeBron James for a big record when facing elimination in a Conference Finals”: The Heat star is breaking several NBA and franchise record