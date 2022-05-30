Basketball

“Tyler Herro played like the 12th Man of the Year”: NBA Twitter blasts Sixth Man of the Year as Heat lose Game 7 against Celtics

"Tyler Herro played like the 12th Man of the Year": NBA Twitter blasts Sixth Man of the Year as Heat lose Game 7 against Celtics
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Jimmy Butler surpassed LeBron James for a big record when facing elimination in a Conference Finals": The Heat star is breaking several NBA and franchise record
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Tyler Herro played like the 12th Man of the Year": NBA Twitter blasts Sixth Man of the Year as Heat lose Game 7 against Celtics
“Tyler Herro played like the 12th Man of the Year”: NBA Twitter blasts Sixth Man of the Year as Heat lose Game 7 against Celtics

The Heat loses Game 7 and gives away their 2nd Finals appearance in 2 years…