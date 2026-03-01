Tyler Herro Shares True Reason Behind His Verbal Exchange With Kevin Durant, Says It Was “Nothing Crazy”

One of the early NBA games on Saturday morning saw the Houston Rockets battle the Miami Heat, and surprisingly enough, the Heat came away with a 115-110 victory. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Miami and slowed down Houston, who had been riding a two-game winning streak. It was a fun inter-conference matchup that also featured a bit of drama involving Tyler Herro and Kevin Durant.

In the early stages, Herro started jaw-jacking with Durant during a time out and what started as some friendly competitive banter soon turned into the future Hall of Famer getting right up in the 26-year-old’s face. Both received technical fouls for this incident, but the spark fired up both squads.

Many wondered what actually happened, and why things escalated. Herro and Durant both spoke about it post-game, with the Heat star insisting that nothing too crazy was said. That said, he did admit to instigating this whole thing on purpose.

Herro wanted to motivate his teammates, as they had been a little less “fiery” in the previous two matches. “Nothing crazy. I know Kev a little bit just competing. I feel like as a team we didn’t have an edge to us in Milwaukee or Philly,” he said.

” I was trying to just bring a little edge to it,” added Herro.

Another reporter would ask him whether he thought that was a good idea. It didn’t take him too long to respond. “I mean, we won. The team responded. We were down 14-4 at the time, I believe. I was able to just…Just wanted to get some fire going. I feel like we are at our best when we got guys with their own edge,” he said.

Miami had looked quite fatigued during the Bucks and Sixers loss. They played today’s Rockets game with more passion than both contests combined. But how did Durant feel about the exchange? Just fine. In fact, he relishes moments like that because it shows how much respect the competitiveness is for each man’s game.

“I think we both just needed a jolt of energy to start the game.” “You seen it. We laughed and joked right after that. I got respect for Tyler; he has respect for me. Those words are just words,” stated KD.

That’s kind of what makes the whole thing refreshing. In an era where every stare-down gets overanalyzed and every clip goes viral in seconds, this was just two hoopers trying to wake up a game that needed some juice. Herro understood the moment and leaned into it, and Durant didn’t take it personally. He competed.

That edge Miami had been missing suddenly showed up, and sometimes that’s all it takes in the NBA. Not a speech. Not a scheme tweak. Just somebody willing to light a match. If this is the version of the Heat that shows up when things get chippy, they might want a little more friendly jawing going forward.