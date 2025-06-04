“Looks Like a Madman”: Tom Thibodeau’s Stint as Guest Analyst on ESPN Resurfaces After Knicks Firing, Leaving Fans in Splits

May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on prior to game six of the eastern conference finals against the Indiana Pacers for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The NBA proves again how unpredictable it can be, with Tom Thibodeau being the latest victim. The New York Knicks unceremoniously fired their head coach of five years on Tuesday afternoon, despite him leading the team to the Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. Thibodeau’s next chapter remains unknown, but fans have an idea of what he shouldn’t do.

Advertisement

This decision comes just a few days following the Knicks’ elimination from the Eastern Conference Finals. New York just experienced the most successful season in 25 years under Thibodeau.

New York finished with a 51-31 record on the year. That marks the most regular-season wins since the 2012-13 campaign. Most notably, Thibodeau led the Knicks to their first ECF appearance since 2000. The last course of action many would expect is for the front office to relieve him of his duties.

As the internet does, they went into a frenzy following the news. Amidst the numerous reactions, some fans began digging for old clips of Thibodeau. Leading to the resurfacing of one of Thibodeau’s most viral moments.

Someone needs to hire Thibs as coach because we can’t send him back to TV

pic.twitter.com/pCowQkIGpR — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 3, 2025

The moment in question came during the 2018-19 season. Thibodeau transitioned to an NBA analyst position with ESPN after the Minnesota Timberwolves fired him 40 games into the season. The 20-second clip shows Thibodeau seemingly zoning out with an uncharacteristic smile on his face.

It’s safe to say Thibodeau didn’t thrive in the media at the same rate he did as a head coach. He quickly returned to the NBA in the 2020-21 season. Nonetheless, the video has led to plenty of reactions from fans who can’t believe Thibs is the same man who is in the video.

One user on X replied under the post and couldn’t help but comment on Thibodeau’s eerie smile. “He looks like a madman,” the user said. Another fan made an intriguing comparison to the likes of an iconic comic book villain. “Looking like Penguin from Batman,” one fan said.

Of course, more than just one fan would point out Thibodeau’s smile. Another fan understands why the two-time Coach of the Year elects to keep a serious face most times. “He never smiles to the point that when he actually does it’s creepy,” the fan said.

The fans don’t think Thibodeau should return to a career in media. Thibodeau most likely hasn’t even thought about returning as an analyst, considering how fresh the wound of losing his job still is.

On the bright side, the demand for a head coach remains strong each season. If Thibodeau wanted to continue to coach in the 2025-25 season, undoubtedly at least one team will accept him with open arms.