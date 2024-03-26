“Tyring to Kill Him With Kindness’: Shaquille O’Neal Backs Former 3x Champion’s Michael Jordan GOAT Bid

Michael Jordan is the ultimate competitor, as the Bulls legend tried to win at anything and everything. Jordan carried this same energy onto the hardwood, as No. 23 tried to embarrass his opponents at every given opportunity. Many even believe that Jordan gained immense motivation from proving his detractors wrong and that talking trash to Jordan was never a good idea.

Three-time NBA Champion and 90’s legend Byron Scott knew Jordan’s mentality well and even used the same against the Bulls shooting guard. Unlike his peers, Scott didn’t try to compete or intimidate Jordan, as he chose words of kindness instead. Talking about his experience guarding Jordan, Scott further added,

“The one thing I did with Mike was that I never pissed him off. He makes a shot and you say, ‘Good shot Mike.’ You don’t talk trash to him so he goes off for 60. You try to kill him with kindness.”

Scott’s approach to guarding Jordan is surely unique, as the Lakers Legend ensured he didn’t add to Jordan’s competitive fire. Another Laker legend, Shaquille O’Neal seemed to agree with Scott on his analysis of Jordan, as he shared the clip of Scott’s interview on his Instagram. Taken from the Instagram page @Cheatcodegigi, O’Neal’s post of Scott’s interview read,

“Jordan is and always will be the Goat. They feared him. Who do they fear in the league right now?? Noone.”

From the looks of it, Shaq seemed to be endorsing Michael Jordan as his ‘GOAT’. Having won four championships himself, the Big Hoffa seemed to agree with the consensus opinion of Jordan being the greatest. The 7’1″ center has often criticized the current generation for their ‘soft’ approach to the game. Compared to O’Neal’s playing days, the league has gotten less physical, as the NBA has shifted its priorities towards player safety and making the league more family-friendly.

Shaquille O’Neal believes that no one fears LeBron James

LeBron James has been the face of the league, for two decades now. Though most are fans of all that LeBron has achieved, many still believe that the King doesn’t inspire ‘fear’ in the minds of his peers like Jordan and Kobe did. Even O’Neal had harsh words for the King during a recent episode of ‘The Big Podcast With Shaq‘.

Talking about LeBron further, Shaq told his guest Mario Chalmers,

“I’ve heard players say, including myself, ‘I feared [Michael Jordan].’ I’ve heard players in [Mario Chalmers’s] generation say they feared Kobe. I’ve never really heard any player say they feared LeBron.”

Even Chalmers seemed to agree with O’Neal as James’s former teammate believed that LeBron is heavily invested in being ‘liked’. With the Lakers barely making the playoffs this season, it’s understandable why O’Neal wants James to be more aggressive with his approach on the hardwood.