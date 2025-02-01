mobile app bar

“U Won’t Miss That Lil 4 Dollars U Lost”: Kevin Durant Engages With Sullen Bettor After 19-Point Night vs Warriors

Raahib Singh
Published

Jan 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after having his jersey pulled during action against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant is one of, if not, the most outspoken athletes on social media. KD has been known to engage with fans and trolls on X time and again, and today was no different. Having played against the Warriors last night, KD had an unusual night. He went 6-of-13 from the field and ended the night with just 19 points.

Regarded as one of the best scorers in basketball history, it’s rare to see Durant score less than 20 points. Going by his track record, bettors chose to play it safe, and many wagered on KD scoring over 19.5 points against his former team. When they lost their bets, some took to X to express their frustration.

One such fan called out Durant saying, “it’s a reason why i never bet on your b*tch a**”

This tweet got KD’s attention, who hilariously replied and shut down the disgruntled bettor.

“Brokeyyyyy. You’ll be aight, u won’t miss that lil 4 dollars u lost tonight,” Durant mocked him.

One would think this would be the end of the conversation, with the original poster(OP) accepting the Ls he’s taken. However, that wasn’t the case. He replied to KD again, “so we gotta be broke because you’re inconsistent? shut yo old ass up clown just retire already”

The sullen OP called KD inconsistent and asked him to retire already. What a change of pace from someone who had just bet their money on the same player that they’re now asking to retire.

Durant did not take these shots lying down. He retaliated and mocked the OP’s betting skills.

“We?? Im talkin to you, nobody else…stop betting!! You aren’t good enough at it”

This is just another 1:26 AM post-game conversation for Kevin Durant, I guess. This isn’t the first time he’s engaged with a fan over betting woes, and I’m betting this won’t be the last one as well.

