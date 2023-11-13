With LeBron James Out For Lakers-Blazers, Dwyane Wade’s Son, Xavier, Meets His ‘Favorite Player’ After The Former Teammates Embrace One Another

Recent Hall Of Fame inductee, Dwayne Wade was court-side for today’s Lakers-Blazzers match. Wade even brought his 10-year-old son, Xavier along with him. Xavier is a huge LeBron James fan, crowning the king as his favorite player.

Advertisement

LeBron was sitting out the game due to a Calf injury. During the game, LeBron was seen giving Xavier a jersey. The jersey was a Lakers jersey, with Xavier’s name, and the number 23, written on the back. Wade even posted an adorable picture of his son with LeBron, which blew up instantaneously.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1723940899242058204?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Before the game, Wade and James were seen embracing each other. The duo has been all over the news since LeBron missed Wade’s Hall Of Fame induction. But during their meeting at the Crypto Arena, the duo were seen exchanging laughs and giggles. Nothing seemed off about the two ex-teammates, as the Lakers managed to edge out the Blazers, 116-110.

This win was a sigh of relief for the Lakers, as the Purple and Gold registered their fifth victory. Not only that, the Lakers finally saw Anthony Davis take over, as he had an impressive 30 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists. Austin Reaves continued to come off the bench, as he scored 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Even though the Lakers won the match-up, the team did experience a shooting slump. The Lakers shot just 21.5℅ from three. Admittedly, the Blazers’ 15 turnovers had a lot to do with the Lakers’ victory over them.

The LeBron James and Dwayne Wade saga

LeBron James and Dwayne Wade are best of pals. But recently during Wade’s Hall Of Fame induction, LeBron James was nowhere to be found. ESPN analyst and sports journalist, Stephen A. Smith was shocked when he found out about the same. While on his show, The Stephen A. Smith Show, the veteran journalist said,

Advertisement

“To me, the last person who should have missed Dwayne Wade’s induction into the Hall Of Fame was LeBron James. LeBron James, one can easily argue, wouldn’t even know what it is like to be a champion had it not been for Dwayne Wade. I’m of the mindset that LeBron James owes his Championship pedigree to Dwayne Wade…I never thought in my wildest dreams, that LeBron James would not be in attendance.”

Though Stephen A. Smith does have a point, LeBron does have commitments of his own. LeBron’s son and USC freshman, Bronny James recently suffered a cardiac arrest. Bronny who is now stable, has been LeBron’s number one priority as of late. But it wasn’t like LeBron didn’t congratulate Wade. All of Wade’s ex-teammates and coaches posted a video, congratulating Wade on his induction. The video saw LeBron congratulating his Miami teammate not only for his illustrious career but also for being a great dad.