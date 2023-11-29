“You’re a Damn Fool”: Charles Barkley Pities Any Fans Attending Pistons/Wizards

The Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons hold the worst records in the Eastern Conference and in the league as well. On the 27th of November, the two teams faced each other in the Eastern Conference, which ended with a 126-107 win for the Wizards.

Wizards and Pistons currently hold a 3-14 and 2-15 record respectively. The star players of these teams, the likes of Jordan Poole and James Wiseman, have come under heavy scrutiny from fans and the media alike for their lackluster performances in recent times. In fact, NBA legend Charles Barkley even called out the fans present at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, to watch the game for being “fools.”

As per Rob Perez, Charles Barkley slammed even the fans who attended the terrible game, “If you were at Wizards/Pistons and not a family member, you’re a damn fool.”

Chuck hilariously claims that except for family members of the players, there was seemingly no point in watching that game live from the arena. Some fans in the tweet’s replies agreed with Chuck, even calling the players ‘fools’ for turning up to play this game.

Indeed, Barkley’s hilarious remark mocking the Pistons and the Wizards shares the bleak reality of how these two teams have been consistently putting up abysmal performances since the start of the season. Jordan Poole, who was expected to be a star for the Wizards after his pre-season brilliance, has now failed to show his potential to the Wizards as the face of the franchise.

Detroit Pistons match their franchise record with yet another loss

Monday night’s game against the Wizards would haunt Detroit fans for a long time. With a 13-game losing streak this season, the Pistons started falling drastically in the second half of the game, only to lose at home against the Wizards. This 14-game losing streak now ties with their longest in franchise history, previously accomplishing this feat in 1980 and 1994.

On the other hand, Jordan Poole once again had a lackluster game against the Pistons, scoring just 10 points, 3 assists, and no rebounds. One of the highlights of the game was Poole trying a weak layup, only to be rejected by Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson.

However, Poole did a commendable job keeping Cade Cunningham on skates. His nasty stepback move, which had Cunningham tumbling, could have been one of the best moments of his game on Monday night. However, instead of pulling the trigger for an uncontested shot, the 24-year-old attacked the basket for a layup.

This earned him immense mockery and slack from fans and analysts alike, who are increasingly frustrated with the 2022 NBA Champion’s antics and nonchalant level of play this season.