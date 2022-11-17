Unnamed Source Reveals When Bronny James Will Finally Commit to a School, But Does LeBron James’ Son Have One in Mind Already?

Bronny James is a highly sought-after young man, at the moment. Of course, the fact that he is the son of LeBron James was always going to play in his favor. However, if you believed that’s all there is to this story, you’d be sorely mistaken.

No, the man truly is a genuine NBA prospect, with some serious potential for the future. And to further add to that, he is already pretty polished, with his playmaking and shooting ability already standing out to scouts.

With all this upside, colleges from across the nation have been salivating over the prospect of Bronny signing with them. But of course, during a time when most athletes finalize where they are going, there has been nothing from him yet.

So really, before anyone can ask who Bronny James will sign with, it needs to be asked…

When will the young man finally make and announce his decision?

An anonymous source reveals the tentative reveal date of reveal for where Bronny James will commit to

Bronny James may be one of the only NBA prospects that haven’t figured out which college they want to go to. Or even if he has, he has kept it pretty close and tight to the chest. And frankly, if that’s the case, it’s pretty impressive that he has kept it a secret for so long.

But, the more these things are kept secret, the more people want to know. And after so long, an unnamed source has finally come forward to give a tentative date on the matter, as per Forbes.

Juju Watkins, the No. 1 women’s basketball recruit in the nation, signed with Southern Cal Tuesday, per ESPN.com.

Her fellow Sierra Canyon star Bronny James likely won’t sign until the spring, a source close to the situation said. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak on James’ behalf.

Admittedly, that is a long time for fans to have to wait. And we’re not sure most people will be too jazzed to hear about this news.

However, while the official confirmation may take some time, there has been a pretty strong indication of one college in particular.

Bronny James may have dropped the biggest hint toward his college of choice

As mentioned prior, Bronny James has not announced the college he seeks to go to yet. But, he has posted this on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bronny

Now, admittedly, this was some time ago, and he has clarified that he hasn’t committed to the school.

However, there is no mention of any other college there. This is the only one.

Add that to the fact that he had many of his formative years in Ohio, and this may be more of a slam dunk than what many would expect.

