“Sideshow Steph”: Stephen Curry Carries the Warriors but Fails as Skip Bayless, Nick Wright and Others React in Shock

Stephen Curry is the first man this season from the Western Conference to reach 50 points. All of that effort went down the drain as he watched his team fall to a 6–9 record. They are also 0–8 on the road. The Golden State Warriors are like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

The defending champions seem like a shell of their former selves, with age catching up to their big three. After almost a decade at the top of their game, the Warriors are slowing down, and at a worrying pace for their fans. Draymond Green was never the most athletic, but watching him miss layups was tough.

Klay Thompson seemed to take to water like a fish to the water after two debilitating injuries, but this season he seems like a fish on the grill. Plus, with all the infighting drama at the start of the season, the Warriors are not playing like themselves.

Stephen Curry, though, was a man on a mission tonight, putting the team on his back. He fought valiantly but in vain. He played like the unanimous MVP of yore, scoring 50 and hitting 7 of 11 from deep. Not only that, he was superb at setting up his teammates.

Steph was unbelievable in the 1st half at Suns – 31 on 10-13. Better than ever at age 34. But the Warriors allowed 72 and trailed by 7. This team is shockingly disinterested in D … and is now in danger of falling to 0-8 on the road. Sideshow Steph. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 17, 2022

Stephen Curry got called out to be “Sideshow Steph” by the great Skip Bayless – The man seems to skip sleep for instigating tweets

Skip Bayless has a field day when anyone not named the San Antonio Spurs loses. It is his lifelong ambition to get under the skin of the superstars, and today’s game was yet another chance for him to show his “mean” side.

Calling a 50-point effort “a sideshow” is like calling Malala Yousafzai’s effort a PR stunt. The man does not care about the effort put in; it’s only the result that matters to him. While that is true, calling out the collective failure of the rest of the team on Curry’s tab is erroneous.

Skip’s tweet may have drawn the ire of the crowd, but that does not change the fact that the Golden State Warriors are only three games above the lowly Los Angeles Lakers. For all the greatness in their team, being three games above the worst team in LA is horrendous.

NBA Twitter cannot help but demand help for the Chef – in this case, too many cooks are required to keep the flavor of the broth

Klay Thompson may have scored 19 points, but his terrible shooting night put the Warriors out of commission. He was poor on the floor, and his confidence hasn’t been great this season.

literally, any Golden State Warrior not named Stephen Curry: pic.twitter.com/6g2NWfcB5v — chad (@willraftus) November 17, 2022

When Torrey Craig outscores you, you know you have some reflecting to do. Jordan Poole, the next savior of the Warriors went for a measly 2 points. That is not the kind of display a man commanding a 100+ million extension should be putting up.

Get Steph Curry some help https://t.co/7kW7AHxy0e — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 17, 2022

The Golden State Warriors at home vs on the road: pic.twitter.com/SY4mjEobvI — A S (@AnujSha113) November 17, 2022

Even Steve Kerr cannot help but laugh at this situation. He’s only faced such a scenario once in recent times, and that was when Curry got injured early into the season. They tanked that year but bounced back with a championship soon after.

“Everyone can’t wait to play us and kick our ass.” Steve Kerr knows the Warriors are going to get every team’s best shot each night pic.twitter.com/uAEHqIjNJ7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2022

Defending a championship isn’t easy. But not even providing a fight isn’t right. The Golden State Warriors still have time, but things need to change. A 34-year-old cannot carry the team much longer, just look at LeBron James.

LeBron, KD & Steph are all still being this good this old & yet their teams being a combined 15-28 is a damn shame. — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 17, 2022

