“Used to Be Really Close Friends with Drake”: Stephen Curry’s Sister Sydel Reveals Life Affected Her Bond with Canadian Rapper

Canadian superstar Drake has a close connection to the Curry family. He has been a good friend of Stephen Curry for a long time. Also, his friend and label member, OVO Mark, is Ayesha Curry’s cousin. And as Sydel Curry revealed on the first episode of Cameron Brink’s podcast Straight to Cam, Drake used to be a great friend to her as well.

However, over the years, the two drifted apart as they got busier in their lives. As is the case with most adult friendships, life gets in the way of making time to hang out or catch up.

Sydel told Brink, “Back in the day, I used to be really close friends with Drake, but you know, life evolves. He was a really good friend to me in the moment.”

While Sydel got married in 2018 with Damion Lee and and started focusing on her family and building her brand, Drake shot into the heights of superstardom and has been working on protecting his throne.

The conversation started after Brink asked Sydel to name the most famous person in her contact list. Coming from a famous NBA family, Sydel obviously has the numbers of some big celebrities on her phone, such as Drake’s.

But she admitted that she has not used those contacts in a long time.

Sydel clarified that most men who give her their numbers aren’t trying to hit on her. She said, “Most of the people…who give me their numbers are on some big brother-little sister type stuff.”

Sydel explained that because of Steph, most people who reach out, are just looking out for her because they also have a good relationship with her brother.

Sydel Curry never wanted to date a celebrity

Sydel told Brink, “I never really wanted to be with someone who was famous.”

Having seen the impact of success on one’s life very closely, she realized that staying away from the limelight is going to be the right call for her. Although Sydel married Damion Lee, Brink believes that the 32-year-old is a “unicorn”, much like Steph and Seth Curry.

Sydel was clear about her decision to settle down. She said that Lee was going to be the only exception she’d make to her ‘no celebrity’ rule as he fits her life perfectly, “Me being with Damion…it only had to be him.”

Sydel and Lee have been together for a long time now. After getting married in 2018, they welcomed their first son Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee in November 2021. Two years later, they were blessed with a girl, Daryn Alicia Lee.