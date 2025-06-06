Using LeBron James as Example, Draymond Green Sides With Shaquille O’Neal About Small-Market Teams

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team LeBron forward LeBron James celebrates after making the game winning shot with Team LeBron forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The latest conversations surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo debate what’s better for him, a big or small market. Shaquille O’Neal recently voiced his opinion that Antetokounmpo doesn’t need to move. His comments that all markets are now the same got some pushback, but Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green provided major backing to O’Neal’s claims.

Advertisement

A few days ago, O’Neal boldly professed his belief that market size no longer holds the same weight it once did. He asserted one key component as the reason for this sudden change in the NBA’s power dynamic.

In the past, smaller markets received limited media coverage. Nowadays, though, players can grow their name, image and likeness to new heights with little to no concern about that traditional promotional path.

“Social media is the market now,” O’Neal said on the Good Word with Goodall podcast. “When I was coming up, it was a small market. You’re too small. You probably need to go to a big market. But now every market is the same.”

ESPN’s First Take star Stephen A. Smith agreed with O’Neal’s take to an extent, claiming it really depends on the player’s ability to shoulder the pressures of big markets. But one of the most knowledgeable players in the NBA agreed with O’Neal without any stipulations.

Draymond Green brought up LeBron James as a prime example. “I’ll tell you why I know for sure it doesn’t matter, because LeBron James became the face of the NBA in Cleveland, Ohio,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

Green then discussed the pressure players feel within the different market teams. Smith believes the pressure of the big markets is a part of the allure of the all-time greats. Green, on the other hand, doesn’t believe the pressure is solely within those teams.

“The same pressure those guys get when they’re playing in those cities, LeBron James got that pressure in Cleveland,” Green proclaimed.

The four-time champion boldly confesses that, for certain players, their greatness alone breeds pressure. James isn’t the only player who fits that category, according to Green.

“Giannis has become Giannis in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. [Nikola Jokic] has become Joker in Denver, Colorado. Luka Doncic didn’t become this Luka Doncic when he went to L.A. Doncic became that in Dallas,” Green said.

Regardless of whether Antetokounmpo stays in or leaves Milwaukee, pressure will follow him no matter what. The expectation will be to win another NBA championship, something he has had his eyes on since winning his first in 2021.