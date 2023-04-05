Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies?: Pelicans Star’s Update Breeds a Bit of Doubt

Mar 23, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) talks to fans on a time out against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans are making the grandest of pushes for the playoffs at the moment. Despite losing their most recent game, the franchise has now won a whopping 7 of its last 10 games. That said, they still only sit 8th in the West, with a 40-39 record. So, yes. While things could be worse, they could also be a whole lot better.

With that said it becomes rather obvious that this franchise needs its main star, Zion Williamson back. After all, this is the same team that was a top 3 seed in this conference with him in the line-up.

So, what’s going on with him? Will the Pelicans star be healthy enough to return in time for the big game against the Grizzlies? Or will he watch from the best seats in the house yet again?

The New Orleans Pelicans are playing things very cautiously with Zion Williamson

So there is good news and bad news here. And since it is good manners to always start with the good news, of course, we’ll be starting with the bad one first. And it is that, yet again, you can’t expect the man’s presence on the court for the Pelicans.

Now, time for the good news. As it turns out, the reason why the star is taking so long to return to the court is that the franchise is simply being very cautious with him, as Shams Charania explains in the clip in the tweet below.

“I’m told that the Pelicans are being cautious with bringing back Zion Williamson” WE NEED HIM ON THE COURT @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/jzN37Eyisj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 3, 2023

It is of course, better safe than sorry, especially in this case. That said, due to the franchise’s ‘safety first’ mindset, there is also no timeline in place for the man’s return. And at this rate, frankly, we may not see him until the start of next season.

What is Zion Williamson averaging this season?

In 29 games played this season, Zion Williamson averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. Additionally, he is shooting 60.8% from the field, 36.8% from deep, and 71.4% from the free throw line.