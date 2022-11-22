When Magic Johnson Revealed Michael Jordan’s Reaction on Learning about his Retirement Post HIV+ Announcement 

Earvin Magic Johnson was a one-of-a-kind player! The former Los Angeles Lakers guard had accomplished all there was to in a career that spanned over 10 years.

Johnson was a five-time NBA champion, having won his first NBA title in his rookie campaign. A triumph in which he played an integral role. Soon after, the 63-year-old established himself as the top player in the league, dominating the forthcoming decade.

He had reigned supreme during the 1980s, winning four NBA championships ahead of the likes of Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, and so on and so forth.

However, Johnson had to cut short his ascendance pre-maturely when he was diagnosed with HIV in 1991. Following the outbreak of the news, he officially retired from the NBA.‘Magic’ was nonetheless elected as part of the 1992 ‘Dream Team’ to represent team USA in the Olympics.

Also read: “LeBron James got a Little Michael Jordan and a lot of me”: Magic Johnson Marvels Over 6ft 9″ Star Carrying Mediocre Cavs Team

Magic Johnson had a couple of words of advice for Michael Jordan following his retirement!

When Magic Johnson announced his retirement from the league, it was greeted by a startling surprise from fans and his peers alike. However, in retrospect, he might have made the right choice.

In light of his retirement, Johnson was awarded a long-standing ovation from fans of the three-time NBA ‘MVP’. A well-deserved one, might I add.

Speaking of his retirement, Johnson stated-

“Michael just told me ‘Man, you just messed up the whole Olympic team. And all of them have been very supportive, I tell you..I told Michael, hey look, this don’t mean nothing. Imma still beat you in one on ones. I told Isiah we still hanging. Larry Bird I told him, I’ll still beat him in checkers…you know nothing has changed other than I’ve become a spokesman for this virus and that I’m retiring.”

Had Johnson known the authority under which Jordan was set to govern the NBA in the 1990s, he may have precautioned himself.

Also read: “You Can’t Get Close to Michael Jordan”: 5X Champ Magic Johnson Playfully Accused MJ of Getting Preferential Treatment From Referees

The 1992 Dream Team.

The 1992 Olympics team was the greatest NBA roster ever assembled. Right from the get-go, it was conspicuous that none of the other countries stood a chance against the US.

From Michael Jordan to Magic Johnson, the roster had them all. In fact, to no one’s surprise, they were victorious in all eight of their games. Following a whitewash of their opponents, the US had been crowned victors, capturing the gold medal.

Also read: Michael Jordan’s $12.5 Million Deal With Nike Left His Idol Magic Johnson Toxically Jealous