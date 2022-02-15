“Vanessa Bryant shares an emotional post about Kobe Bryant on Valentine’s Day”: The late Lakers legend’s wife continues to inspire millions across the globe

Vanessa Bryant shares a heartfelt post about her late husband and NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Valentine’s Day.

As the sporting world continues to reel from the tragic demise of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his wife Vanessa Bryant recently paid him a touching tribute on Valentine’s day.

The five-time champion died in a tragic helicopter crash on 26th January 2020 that killed nine people, including his daughter Gianna Bryant.

An irreparable loss, Vanessa continues to keep her husband’s legacy intact. Not so long ago, the Black Mamba was inducted into the 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame by Vanessa and Michael Jordan. It was an emotional moment for Vanessa as she celebrated Kobe’s legacy.

‘You’re not just an M.V.P. You’re an all-time great’ — Vanessa Bryant gave this emotional speech on behalf of her late husband during his posthumous induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/U2xwXSfORA — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 18, 2021

With Kobe Bryant’s estate and Nike parting ways, Vanessa had announced the launch of the Mambacita clothing line, whose proceeds would go to her foundation. Thus fans of the legend have something to celebrate as sports giant Nike had stopped the production of Lakers legend’s apparel.

Vanessa shares a heartfelt post on Instagram, having a special message for her late husband on Valentine’s Day.

Vanessa Bryant gives us Valentine’s Day goals.

Though it has been two years since Kobe passed away, hoop fans and his loved ones continue to celebrate the Mamba’s legacy. A true student of the game, Kobe inspired millions across the world. The iconic Mamba Mentality is something embodied by many young NBA superstars today.

Vanessa shares a beautiful post on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheYBF (@theybf_daily)

Vanessa is currently fighting a controversial legal battle with LA County. According to reports, Mrs. Bryant was shocked to learn about her late husband’s crash site images doing the rounds in the media. Vanessa decided to pursue the matter legally, filing a case against the LA County.

A custodian of her late husband’s legacy, Vanessa is an exemplary example of bravery and courage.