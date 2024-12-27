Victor Wembanyama Is Playing His Way Into MVP Ballot Territory, Claims NBA Insider

Dec 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) takes a three point shot in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Christmas Day may have been Victor Wembanyama’s ascension to NBA superstardom, but he’s been performing at an elite level all season. Many players hit a sophomore slump, but Wemby has hit a sophomore surge. As the season continues, the 7-foot-4 phenom improves by the day. ESPN analyst Tim McMahon claims that if the trend keeps up, Wemby may play his way into MVP ballot territory.

Speaking to Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps on The Hoop Collective Podcast, McMahon argued Wembanyama’s outstanding performance against the Knicks on Christmas. He went on to claim that this wasn’t an explosion but a steady improvement up till this point. He said,

“His December numbers are a cool 29 points a game on 49 [percent shooting from the field], 39 [percent shooting from three-point range], 90 [percent from the free-throw line] and the 39 is on 10 threes a game. 10.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 4.7 blocks. Victor is in the process of playing his way into All-NBA territory… Possibly into MVP ballot territory.”

Wembanyama came into the league as one of the most highly touted prospects ever. Despite the enormous expectations, he continues to exceed them on a nightly basis. In his first-ever Christmas Day performance, he provided a stellar case as to why he is deserving of becoming the next face of the league.

Wemby finished the game with a ridiculous stat line of 42 points, 18 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 blocks. His efforts weren’t enough to will the Spurs to a win, but it certainly turned heads into focusing more on the Spurs ahead of the second half of the season. McMahon pointed out the Frenchman’s outstanding December stats to support his potential MVP ballot case.

In December, Wemby elevated his play to that of one of the best players in the league. He is averaging 29.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 4.7 blocks on 34.2 minutes per game. Undoubtedly, Wemby will earn his first All-Star appearance this season. However, he’s certainly playing his way into All-NBA consideration.

There are still various aspects of his game that require more polishing. But for him to be this good so earlier on is an indicator of his bright future.

Wemby elevates on big stages

One of the biggest takeaways from Wembanyama’s first Christmas Day game is his ability to play on big occasions. Not only did he play on Christmas, but he also played in Madison Square Garden, the world’s most famous arena. Despite the hostility of the New York crowd, he wasn’t fazed in the slightest.

That marked the young star’s first taste of a high-intensity game. Currently, the Spurs hold a record 15-15 and are in contention of fighting for a Play-In Tournament spot. The Spurs can count on Wemby rising to the occasion, instead of shying away when the lights become bright.

In this process, Wemby has displayed that he has the tools to potentially become the face of the league. The only thing preventing him from taking the torch from LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant is health. As long as he stays healthy, his level of play will continue to improve. The NBA is in great hands for the new era coming soon.