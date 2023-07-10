“Victor Wembanyama Patterning His Game After Kevin Durant!”: Footage Draws Parallels Between 7ft 5 Spurs Rookie and 6ft 10 NBA Champion

Naysayers didn’t waste any time trolling Victor Wembanyama following his subpar Summer League debut. The 7-foot-5 Frenchman recorded 9 points and 8 rebounds on a concerning 2-13 shooting from the field. However, the San Antonio Spurs rookie has managed to redeem himself with a solid 27-point, 12-rebound double-double outing tonight. During the Spurs’ clash against the Portland Trail Blazers, several analysts observed a Kevin Durant-like style of play in Wemby’s game.

Even though the Texan franchise suffered a tough five-point loss, the Wembanyama had an amazing display. Showing his true potential, the teenage sensation recorded 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks, while shooting 64.3% from the field.

As he went on a scoring rampage, several pundits and enthusiasts couldn’t help but draw parallels between Wemby and the 6’10 guard.

Similarities between Victor Wembanyama and Kevin Durant’s game

During one point of the San Antonio Spurs-Portland Trail Blazers contest, the broadcasting crew drew comparisons between Victor Wembanyama and Kevin Durant. As seen in ohnohedidnt24’s tweet, the commentator talks about the similar body type and the high jump shot release-traits that are common between Wemby and KD. “Victor Wembanyama patterning his game after Kevin Durant,” the caption of the tweet read.

“Similar body types… Jumpshot, gonna be high release for both of them. Going to be very hard to contest on either one of their jump shots.”

The Slim Reaper and Wembanyama are prime examples of a unicorn. Apart from scoring the ball at all three levels, they can even pass the rock and rebound equally well. Of course, Wemby isn’t as shifty as KD is. However, one can safely presume that he will polish his ball-handling skills as time passes.

Many aspects of their games are similar. However, according to the prodigy’s recent offseason plans, the two are polar opposites when it comes to being active on social media.

Wemby plans to disappear from social media

Wemby hasn’t been in the United States of America for even a month now, and he’s already been surrounded by controversy. The entire fiasco of Wembanyama’s bodyguard attacking Britney Spears has gotten people angry.

Justin Russo’s tweet suggested that the Frenchman would hope to go on a social media detox and enjoy his vacation away from basketball before the 2023-2024 campaign begins.

While his style of play is similar to KD’s, Victor Wembanyama’s decision to go off the grid during the offseason is completely unlike KD. The Phoenix Suns star famously uses the offseason to confront his trolls on Twitter.