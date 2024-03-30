Vanessa Bryant Surprises Caitlin Clark and Iowa Hawkeyes With Kobe 8 ‘Venice Beach’ Ahead of Sweet 16 Matchup

A surprise awaited Iowa Hawkeye’s women’s basketball team a night before their marquee match-up against Colorado in this year’s March Madness tournament. The Hawkeyes would be presented with a pair of new Kobe’s Venice Beach, as Vanessa Bryant decided to reward the team for their performance in this year’s March Madness.

The team’s star, Caitlin Clark was just as surprised as her teammates when Iowa coach, Bill Fennelly broke the news to the players. A video which is now posted to the team’s Instagram showcases the team’s reaction to their surprise.

The Kobe’s being gifted to the team weren’t just any normal Kobe’s, but limited edition Kobe Protro 8, [Venice Beach colourway] shoes. These specific Kobe’s aren’t even available on retail right now, as they are expected to launch on April 13, with a price tag of $190, per SneakerNews.

Even though Vanessa couldn’t be present during the festivities, she did manage to ‘shout out’ Caitlin and the Hawkeyes. Taking to her Instagram, Vanessa would post a video of the team opening their presents, as she wished them the best for their upcoming matchup.

Caitlin Clark has always been a Kobe stan

Caitlin Clark is one the richest college athletes in NCAA history. Being valued at $3.1 million, as per Marca.com, Clark boasts deals with brands such as Nike, State Farm and Gatorade. Clark’s deal with Nike is definitely the one that stands out the most, as it’s rare for a female collegiate player to sign with the American apparel brand.

Signing to Nike was always part of Caitlin’s basketball dreams, as The Hawkeye’s legend would reveal during her Nike Press conference that,

“I grew up watching Nike athletes across all sports play their game. They have inspired me to work hard and make a difference. I’m humbled to be part of this first Nike Basketball class and passionate about inspiring the next.”



Clark also appears to be a huge Kobe fan, as she is often spotted rocking the shoes, both on and off the court. Just last year, during Iowa’s highly anticipated matchup against Virginia Tech in the Big Ten Tournament, Clark was seen sporting the Kobe 6 Protro ‘Grinch’. Not only that but Clark was also seen sporting the Kobe 5 Protro ‘Bruce Lee’ version during the Hawkeyes ongoing run in this years March Madness.