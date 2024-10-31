Victor Wembanyama Points Tonight: How Did the 2024 ROTY Fare Against ‘Rival’ Chet Holmgren on October 30th Matchup

Victor Wembanyama is facing his ‘rival’ Chet Holmgren for the fourth time in their young careers. After an exciting ROTY battle last year, fans had tonight’s date circled on their calendar for the matchup between the young bigs.

The first half was not the best one for Wembanyama. He went 1 of 2 from the field, scoring just 4 points. Wemby was seen limping back to the locker room before the end of the 1st quarter, but he returned to the floor in the 2nd quarter and seemed to be moving well. Wemby finished the first half with six points. He shot 1-of-5 from the field and 0-of-3 from the deep.

Victor Wembanyama Stats against Thunder (Oct 30th, 2024) Minutes 15:04 Points 6 Field Goals 1/5 FG% 20% 3-Pointers 0/3 3P % 0% Free Throws 4/4 FT% 100% Rebounds 6 Assists 2 Steals 0 Blocks 1 +/- -6

On the other hand, Chet Holmgren had a much better start. He scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 from the deep. At the same time, he added three rebounds, two blocks, and a steal.

Historically, Wemby has outperformed Chet in their three previous matchups. He averaged 20 points, 13 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.7 blocks last year vs Thunder. On the other hand, Chet averaged 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.7 blocks.

Tonight, the Spurs would need Victor Wembanyama to step up in the 2nd half if they want to emerge victorious. They’re trailing the Thunder 59-44 at the half.