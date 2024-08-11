Victor Wembanyama’s Performance Against USA Has Jordan Clarkson Predicting Big Things for Him

Team USA may have bested France to win the gold medal in the men’s basketball category, but the French side proudly flaunted the talent of one rising star during the Olympics Final, who many believe will soon take over the NBA. Victor Wembanyama put on an absolute show in Paris against the stacked USA squad.

After all was said and done, Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson was one of many who joined the Wemby bandwagon. Clarkson took to social media to predict a bright future for the French sensation,

“Wemby will win every award in the nba one day lol.”

Wembanyama led the game in scoring, pouring in 26 points in the 30 minutes he was on the floor. The San Antonio Spurs rookie shot 11-19 from the field and went 3-8 from beyond the arc on the losing effort for France. He also had 7 rebounds, out of which 4 were offensive boards, pairing it with 2 assists and 1 steal for the game.

As for Clarkson’s tweet, there is no doubt that Wembanyama has the potential to be a superstar in the league. And if the seven-footer continues to progress in the same trajectory, he is very likely to grab almost every award under his belt in no time.

The 2023 first overall pick had a sensational rookie season that bagged him the Rookie of the Year honors. Many believe that Wemby was robbed of the Defensive Player of the Year honors, but he’s the favorite to win it next year.

Therefore, the Frenchman is on the right trajectory to fulfill Clarkson’s prophesy. However, it’s not only Clarkson who has predicted such an outcome. Most NBA talking heads believe that the 7’3 center would be unstoppable once he gains some experience in the league.

However, the French star would also want to pay close attention to his health because the list of big men failing to fulfill their potential in the NBA is plentiful.