Jared McCain Reveals How Jordan Clarkson Sparked His Passion for Painting His Nails During the Pandemic

Sourav Bose
Jared McCain’s swift ascent through the youth ranks has not only highlighted his basketball skills but also sparked interest in his personal life. Among the topics capturing NBA fans’ attention is the 76ers rookie’s love for painting his nails. Recently, the 20-year-old addressed this curiosity, revealing that his inspiration comes from none other than Jordan Clarkson.

During a conversation with Overtime, McCain recalled how his interest initially piqued during the pandemic. He was intrigued by the Utah Jazz’s sixth man, Clarkson, who was excelling on the court with painted nails. This led to him experimenting with different nail art combinations throughout his career. Reflecting on this interest, the California-born stated,

“I started in COVID… I think Jordan Clarkson was the first one I saw do it. Just something I do for fun… Big self-care guy… Favorite color to get painted on, at Duke, it was the blue and white combo. I like getting this all-black now. All black is pretty stylish I think. But I like all-white too. All-white is pretty cool”.

This showcased a facet of the modern NBA’s evolution, as many stars and icons began embracing similar passions. While Clarkson was one of the flag bearers of this trend, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jalen Green soon joined this list.

Moreover, each player had personal, deep-rooted reasons for following this passion. While Clarkson and Green saw nail painting as an extension of their passion for tattoos, Oubre Jr. embraced this to differentiate himself from others.

This trend grew even more popular when NBA icon, Dwyane Wade, admitted to getting his first manicure in the summer of 2007. In recent years, he has been painting his nails more frequently to showcase his support for his transgender daughter, Zaya.

Over time, nail painting in the NBA became a symbol of acceptance and personal expression, with McCain being the latest to join this movement. As the league continued to evolve, more players would likely embrace this change, ushering in a new era of individuality for the next generation.

Sourav, a seasoned NBA journalist at the SportsRush, discovered his profound love for basketball through the brilliance of Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors. With over 600 articles in his career, he has established himself as a dedicated and prolific writer in the field. Influenced by 'The Last Dance' documentary and the anime 'Slam Dunk,' Sourav's passion for basketball is marked by insightful observations and a comprehensive understanding of the sport's history. Beyond his role as a journalist, he delves into the strategic dimensions of sports management and explores literature in his spare time, reflecting a well-rounded approach to his craft. Sourav's journey is characterized by a commitment to unraveling the intricacies of basketball and sports in general, making him a reliable source for NBA enthusiasts and a seasoned observer of the sports landscape.

