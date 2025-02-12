Victor Wembanyama’s Increased Confidence About Key Part of His Game Should Worry the Other 29 NBA Teams

Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) handles the ball against Washington Wizards forward Richaun Holmes (22) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has taken a significant jump in his sophomore season. His stellar play has earned him his first All-Star selection. His understanding of the game is extremely high for a player his age. The increase in NBA reps has resulted in a growth in his confidence, especially attacking the basket. A sense of urgency should be dwelling within the 29 teams, as Wemby looks to become even more dominant.

Wembanyama spoke with the media ahead of the Spurs’ matchup against the Celtics. He isn’t a guard who is constantly attacking downhill. However, he does play along the perimeter quite a lot, making the ability to drive a valuable asset for his offensive versatility. Although there is a heavy emphasis on Wembanyama’s three-point volume, he shares that he is growing more comfortable driving to the basket.

The pace of the game has slowed down since Wemby’s rookie season, which, in turn, has propelled his offensive game. He said,

“I would say driving to the basket. It’s not perfect. It used to be a rush every time, but now it is more controlled.”

Victor Wembanyama says driving to the basket is starting to feel smoother and more controlled— it’s an area of his game he feels is steadily improving after feeling a bit rushed during those moments. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/SSJSets2Ig — SpursRΞPORTΞR (@SpursReporter) February 12, 2025

There is still room for Wemby to improve in his slashing ability. Standing at 7-foot-3, it is already nearly impossible to block the Frenchman when he is taking a shot. If he can develop the same type of ferociousness Giannis Antetokounmpo possesses while attacking the rim, it will be a scary sight for the rest of the NBA.

The sophomore star deserves plenty of credit for constantly working on his game. The Spurs have put together the right pieces to enable these developments with the additions of Chris Paul and De’Aaron Fox. Despite his continuous growth, Wemby still has areas that need improvement.

The next stage in Wemby’s growth

As great as Wembanyama is, he is lacking in a critical aspect, especially given his position. He is averaging 11.0 rebounds per game, but the majority of those are defensive boards. A pivotal area he needs to improve is his ability to crash the offensive glass.

Wemby’s offensive rebounding numbers have dipped since his rookie season. He is currently averaging 1.8 offensive rebounds per game, compared to 2.3 last season. Six-foot-4 Knicks guard Josh Hart is averaging more offensive rebounds than Wemby, with 2.2 per game.

Capturing second-chance opportunities will propel San Antonio’s offense tremendously. It will also strain opposing defenses, which could lead to fouls and more free-throw opportunities. This could change now that the Spurs have Fox, and it could allow Wemby to snag more offensive rebounds, since he won’t be tasked with creating the bulk of the team’s offense anymore.