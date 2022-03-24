“Ja Morant and the Grizzlies can outlast the SUNS and win the WEST!”: Skip Bayless praises the young team after they secured a 12-point win on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless backs the Memphis Grizzlies to make it out of the West, impressed by their win over the Nets without Ja Morant

The Brooklyn Nets made their way to Memphis tonight, to take on the Grizzlies on Kyrie Irving‘s birthday. Even before the game started, NYC Mayor Eric Adams gave Kyrie the gift of being able to play at home, removing the mandate for unvaccinated players.

Playing on his birthday, Kyrie dropped 43 points and 8 assists. Kevin Durant added 35 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals. He would’ve been disappointed though, as Ja Morant did not suit up for the game. Morant, who was ruled out with knee soreness, had received praise from KD, before the Nets headed to Memphis.

Despite Morant’s absence, the Grizzlies outlasted the KD-Kyrie assault and secured a 132-120 win. This had Skip Bayless jumping out of his seat, and he did not waste time capitalizing on this Grizzlies win sans Ja Morant.

Also Read: “Not sure Zion Williamson cares about playing basketball”: Skip Bayless comes to terms with it and “gives the edge” to Ja Morant over the Pels youngster

Skip Bayless picks Ja Morant and the Grizzlies over Chris Paul and his Suns

The Memphis Grizzlies have been a delightful surprise this season. After finishing 9th last year, the Grizzlies survived two play-in games, eventually knocking Stephen Curry and his Warriors out, to take the final playoff spot. They crashed out in the first round, but they enjoyed the taste of the post-season. This season, they showed tremendous improvement as a team, and as a result, sit on the 2nd spot in the West.

Ja Morant has been leading the team brilliantly and is one of the Top 5 MVP candidates. Though he did not play tonight, the Grizzlies managed to secure a win over the Brooklyn Nets. After their win, Skip Bayless took it to Twitter. There, he picked the Grizzlies to outlast the Suns in the playoffs.

I’ll say it AGAIN: It would not shock me if Memphis outlasted Phoenix and won the West. Griz just withstood 78 pts from the greatest backcourt scoring duo ever (KD/Kyrie) and won by 12. All you need to know: This team is so deep it’s now 15-2 WITHOUT JA MORANT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 24, 2022

Also Read: “LeBron James and the Lakers will beat the Suns in the first round”: Shaq-stradamus makes a bizarre prediction, disrespecting Chris Paul and co

The path would not be easy, but the Grizzlies have shown grit and determination all season long. They are sure to cause some upsets in the playoffs, and be brilliant for years to come.