Victor Wembanyama Makes History, Becomes Only Third Player With Over 1 Billion Views on NBA’s Social Media Platforms in 2023–24

Victor Wembanyama‘s NBA career is off to a flying start. Even though the San Antonio Spurs are sitting at the bottom of the WC, Wemby has proven to be nothing short of a prodigy in his first NBA season. Other than his on-court triumphs, the 20-year-old is also breaking records off the court. It was recently announced that the Spurs rookie has become only the third NBA player to garner over a billion views on social media this season.

A lot was riding on Wembanyama from the minute he was drafted, and, he has managed to thrive under all the attention. Recently, the 20-year-old crossed a billion views mark across NBA social media platforms since the start of the season. He is the third NBA player to do so this year, only trailing behind two giants of the game, LeBron James and Stephen Curry. King James has 1.3 billion views while Steph has 1.2 billion across platforms.

The record for the most viewed video across the NBA’s social media platforms also belongs to the 20-year-old. Wembanyama’s dunk against the Boston Celtics is the most-viewed video of all time with 153 million views. In the clip, Wemby can be seen approaching the bucket, dwarfing 6’4″ Derrick White on his way. Records are coming in hot and fast for the rookie and he is backing up the hype with good performances consistently.

Victor Wembanyama is destined for greatness

No doubt Wembanyama’s staggering 7’4″ build has allowed him to be extremely effective on both ends of the floor. He has been proving it this season as he leads the Spurs in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks, averaging 20.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 3.3 blocks, per game.

Although his team isn’t doing so well in the league, Wemby’s brilliance can’t be denied solely based on the numbers he’s putting in. Even with a lack of experience in the roster, Wemby and the young core of the Spurs have shown chemistry on the court, though not been able to convert them into wins.

The Frenchman is presenting a very strong case for the coveted Rookie of the Year trophy this season. This is also being backed by veterans and analysts who believe that the impact that Wemby has made in such a short period is worth every accolade. With time, we can expect him to be every bit of an athlete that fans want him to be.