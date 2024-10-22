Vince Carter Believes Michael Cooper Forgetting His Son During HOF Speech was Worse Than Dirk Nowitzki Not Mentioning Sister

Being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is one of the greatest honors in basketball. Each inductee experiences a surreal emotion during their acceptance speech on the momentous occasion. However, articulating the right expressions when the world’s eyes are on you can be pretty taxing.

As a result, the 2024 Class’s inductee Vince Carter forgot to mention his aunt during his speech. Such mishaps are common in HOF acceptance speeches-there have been many others who have forgotten to shout out important figures in their life, including Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Cooper.

Carter joined FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Up’ to discuss his thoughts on becoming a Hall-of-Famer this year. However, misery loves company. So he wanted to downplay his own mistake during his speech by highlighting the gaffes made by others during their acceptance speeches.

Chandler Parsons pointed out Dirk Nowitzki’s speech where he forgot to thank his sister. Almost instantly, Carter grabbed the opportunity and revealed what he believed to be the worst mishap.

He said, “Michael Cooper forgot his son. Before he walked off, he came back and was like, ‘Aye my youngest son I love you.’ Do not forget your mom and your kids.”

Which is the worst during a Hall of Fame induction speech? – Dirk Nowitzki forgetting his sister

– Michael Cooper forgetting his son

– Vince Carter forgetting his aunt https://t.co/wxmhpAGpO3@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/I4KCNVn7wP — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) October 21, 2024

Without hesitation, Carter declared that Cooper’s speech was the worst fumble in HOF history. The 47-year-old also revealed the techniques he implemented to avoid major gaffes. He had memorized his speech thoroughly so that he could consult his memory if he blanks out on something.

The former Toronto Raptors star also thanked his speech writer for saving him from a whole lot of trouble.

Although Carter didn’t mention an aunt, they weren’t as close of a family member as a parent or a child. Hence in his defense, his mistake was not as great as Cooper’s.

Cooper finally earned his spot in the Hall-of-Fame 34 years following his NBA career. The five-time champion spent his entire time in the league with the Lakers. Although he had plenty of time to prepare his speech, he managed to forget to mention his son, Michael Cooper Jr.

The 1986-87 Defensive Player of the Year recipient only has two children, one daughter and one son. His son is named after him, which makes things even worse. He had returned to the stage to showcase his love for him but by then the damage was done.

On the other hand, Nowitzki had delivered an emotional Hall-of-Fame speech during his induction in 2023. He thanked his parents and other close figures who were crucial in his life. However, he forgot to mention his elder sister, Silke Nowitzki.