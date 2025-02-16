Vince Carter Turns Down Shaquille O’Neal’s $200M Offer to Recreate Iconic 2000 Slam Dunk Contest Dunks

It’s the slam dunk season. As fans witnessed spectacular aerial displays, Mac McClung stole the show by winning this year’s contest. However, hours before McClung wowed us with his dunks, something rather peculiar happened on the Inside the NBA show when Vince Carter joined to discuss the upcoming events on All-Star Saturday. Before anyone had a chance to react, Shaquille O’Neal stepped in and issued a challenge to the man who made a name with his high-flying jams.

Shaq, who’s not a frugal man in the slightest, asked Vince if he could recreate his historic 2000 Dunk Contest jams for a whopping $50 million. Naturally, with the All-Star Game returning to Oakland this year, Vince’s performance in 2000 was brought up more frequently.

As an answer to Shaq’s question, the former Raptor looked around the crowd and asked for the location of the nearest hospital, almost as if to say he’d get injured trying anything he did 25 years ago. “Ay wait wait wait I got a question. Before we entertain them, where’s the local hospital? Is there one close by? Okay cool. That’s where we’re going,” he joked.

After laughs from the crowd and his co-hosts, Shaq made another run at ‘Air Canada.’ Upping the ante, O’Neal asked him if he’d accept $200 million to attempt his old dunks, leaving everyone flabbergasted.

“Vince, my last and final offer: 200 million dollars,” Shaq said. Carter then pantomimed getting warmed up, before finally giving a non-committal look, which made it clear that the 48-year-old would not be putting on any heroics for the cameras.

Of course, having Vince Carter perform one of his famed dunks is always a spectacle, but the appeal diminishes when he’s 48, in a well-tailored suit, and unsure if his body would hold up.

The Inside Crew has some experience with dunk contests

While looking at a panel consisting of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley, we naturally assume they have a few dunk contests under their belt. But that’s not the case. Shaq has never participated in one. Chuck was due to take part in 1985, but he had to eventually withdraw due to an injury.

Surprisingly, Kenny Smith is the only member of the panel to have taken part in an NBA Dunk Contest. He was the finalist in 1990 in Miami and lost to Dominique Wilkins. Kenny did receive a lot of praise for his ‘signature dunk,’ which saw him bounce the ball between his legs, off the backboard, and slam it in all with his back to the rim.

Kenny was also a judge in Carter’s iconic 2000 Dunk Contest victory. He had front-row seats to one of the most outrageous dunks of the night – Vince Carter putting his entire arm inside the rim and hanging on for a couple of seconds after finishing. No wonder Shaq wants to relive that magic!