“Russell Westbrook is delivering what he’s been paid for since his humiliation in Boston”: The Lakers point guard has turned the tables since he was trolled by NBC Sports Boston

The Lakers had the revenge on the Celtics after last month’s thrashing. Russell Westbrook is also delivering good performances quietly since his mockery by the media in Boston.

When the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Boston Celtics last time, they put up a shambolic performance at the TD garden. They lost that game 130-108 to a struggling Celtics team.

But the cruel city of Boston wasn’t done with the Lakers by just humiliating them in the game. After the game when former Laker Dennis Schroder was giving an interview, NBC Sports Boston trolled Russell Westbrook on live TV.

This is an actual television chyron that ran tonight in Boston after former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder had 21 pts, 6 reb and 6 ast and was a +12 in a win while Russell Westbrook had 12 pts, 6 ast, 4 reb and was -12 in a loss pic.twitter.com/4lIzF3J972 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 20, 2021

Schroder was released by the Lakers this off-season and the Celtics signed him in a deal that now looks like a bargain.

With Westbrook’s and Lakers’ inconsistent form, it sure looked like the Lakers made a mistake by letting Schroder go. But since that game, Brodie has found his old self.

Russell Westbrook is delivering what he’s paid for

The Lakers are still just one game above .500 after their last night’s victory over the Boston Celtics in Staples Center. They have split the 8 games after their thrashing in Boston. But there has been a positive in those games.

Russell Westbrook in 8 games after this graphic: 23.5 PPG

8.9 APG

6.9 RPG

1.3 SPG

50% FG 😤 pic.twitter.com/A9L83guAa4 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 8, 2021

Russell Westbrook has been quiet good under the radar in all of those games. The 9-time All-Star is delivering on what he said. A few days back, he said can play all positions and roles for the Purple and Gold.

The 2107 MVP is missing fewer layups at the rim, finding shooters while looking for the pick-and-rolls, and dishing out great passes and lobs to AD and Dwight Howard.

Tuesday night, he even helped put great on-ball pressure on Tatum. Brodie (24p) and AD (17p) both finished the game with double-doubles, with Bron scoring thirty. Lakers won the game 117-102.

With Lakers starting to click together, Christmas might come a few days early for the disappointed Lakers fans.

Let’s see if the Big Three can keep their form alive and get a winning streak.