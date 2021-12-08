Basketball

“Russell Westbrook is delivering what he’s been paid for since his humiliation in Boston”: The Lakers point guard has turned the tables since he was trolled by NBC Sports Boston

"Russell Westbrook is delivering what he's been paid for since his humiliation in Boston": The Lakers point guard has turned the tables since he was trolled by NBC Sports Boston
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Tom Brady is the best ever, hockey, cricket, croquet": Chris Godwin hilariously crowned Buccaneers quarterback the best at everything after Super Bowl 55 victory
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Russell Westbrook is delivering what he's been paid for since his humiliation in Boston": The Lakers point guard has turned the tables since he was trolled by NBC Sports Boston
“Russell Westbrook is delivering what he’s been paid for since his humiliation in Boston”: The Lakers point guard has turned the tables since he was trolled by NBC Sports Boston

The Lakers had the revenge on the Celtics after last month’s thrashing. Russell Westbrook is…