Vince Carter Urges Teams to Get Creative With Managing Players’ Minutes, Rejects Shortening the Season

The term “load management” isn’t something many hardliners and OGs in NBA see eye to eye with. It basically means restricting minutes for superstars so that they remain healthy and fit for when it matters the most, and sometimes, that means missing extended periods of time. Vince Carter doesn’t really like how that’s handled, and has called for unique solutions to the problem instead of going for the simpler one.

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There are 82 games each team has to play across one NBA season. That’s a lot, according to many, and suggestions for the season to be shortened have been thrown accross in recent years. But Carter, a legend of the game, doesn’t see that as a problem.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, ahead of the Knicks vs. Warriors battle opined that the league would be “more competitive and healthier” if there were lesser than 82 games. Carter, on the game-show, explained why that doesn’t align with the NBA’s needs and instead asked Kerr to take better care of his players.

“I just think you have to get creative with how you rest guys,” Carter said, before revealing that during his time in the league, there were multiple times they were asked whether they wanted the season shortened.

Every time, they said no.

“You figured out how to take care of your body,” the Raptors icon continued. “We enjoyed playing the game and we found ways, whether you cut the minutes in the game or you don’t practice back-to-back. I think there’s many ways…”

“80 plus games, that’s just what comes with being in the NBA. When you work your butt off to get here, that’s what comes with it. Why change the format that’s been great for so many years?”

Vince Carter on Steve Kerr suggesting the NBA lowers the 82 game season: “This game has been good to us. 80 plus games just comes with being in the NBA. When you work your butt off to get here, that’s what comes with it. Why change the format that’s been great for so many… pic.twitter.com/fz3fLN8K8g — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 15, 2026

From a purely viewing or commercial point of view, yes, that’s what the NBA has always been. But what legends sometimes also forget is that the wear and tear today is higher, because the game has gotten faster. Like all things, the sport of basketball changed tremendously over the years, and just because the schedule worked for the players in the ’80s and ’90s doesn’t mean it has to now.

Whether the league addresses Kerr’s issues in the near future, remains to be seen. But the Warriors’ head coach understands first-hand, how bad the load on his players have been.

Jimmy Butler is out for a year with an ACL tear, and Stephen Curry’s knee niggles prevent him from even practicing properly on court. Who’s struggling as a result? The Warriors, who are on the verge of missing out on the playoffs.

Maybe Carter’s advice could also be one to lean on: manage your players better. When Curry does return, don’t over stress him.