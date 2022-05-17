“Vince Carter, Zach Lavine, Nique and ME!”: LeBron James disregards Michael Jordan in his all-time dunk contest roster

Michael Jordan is a slam dunk contest winner, and “His Airness” gets no place in LeBron James’ all-time dunk contest roster.

LeBron James has been a prolific dunker all his life. Throughout his career he has put up iconic dunks, posterizing some of the best players on the planet.

Each year, despite his age, he always manages to get someone on a ridiculous poster. This year it was Kevin Love.

LeBron James PUTS FORMER TEAMMATE Kevin Love ON A POSTER! 😱 (via NBA) pic.twitter.com/pEOvi9rFpm — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) March 22, 2022

Despite his athleticism and incredible vertical, LeBron has never taken part in a dunk contest. Not in his rookie year, nor in his prime.

So when a Twitter user asked who would feature in an all-time dunk contest, he put himself and snubbed a certain Michael Jordan!

if you could make an all-time dunk contest, which 4 players are you choosing? https://t.co/Dovhv4iHfM — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) May 17, 2022

No Michael Jordan for a dunk contest? LeBron James chooses himself over His Airness!

In his list for an all-time dunk contest, there are the usual culprits. Zach LaVine, Vince Carter, and Dominque Wilkins. However, LeBron puts himself over Michael Jordan.

His Airness is a known winner of the dunk contest and currently holds the record for the highest vertical in the NBA. It is surprising to see him not mention MJ.

What’s more, there is another, Kobe Bryant, who is also a Slam Dunk contest winner. The fact that LeBron chose to omit both of them is questionable.

Who would win this dunk contest though? We reckon Zach LaVine would take home the honors! What do you think? Comment down below!

