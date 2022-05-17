“LeBron James’ favorite book is the Alchemist”: The King reveals his favorite book is a bestseller by Paulo Coelho

LeBron James is known for being a voracious reader. Throughout his career, he has often been spotted rifling through books during warmups and practices.

As an athlete with an exceptionally high basketball IQ, you would expect him to be a good reader too. In the past, he has often been asked about his preferences.

LeBron has been quizzed repeatedly about his takeaways from books. The most famous instance came when he was asked if what he took away from Malcolm X’s book.

James gave an inspired answer and today, on his Twitter Q&A a fan asked which book was his favorite to read. The answer might surprise you.

LeBron James says his favorite book is The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

It is not surprising to learn that LeBron likes Paulo Coelho’s book. His best-seller, the Alchemist is about a young shepherd’s journey of self-discovery.

The Alchemist — LeBron (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

LeBron can almost always be seen with books and despite not attending college, he takes education seriously. He also has started the iPromise school to help bring up kids from his hometown, Cleveland, Ohio.

He was also kind enough to provide us with an update on the school during his Q&A.

Covid was a HUGE BLOW for us in house cause our kids need to be inside our school but we’re getting back to the swing of things each day! Those kids are AMAZING! Thanks for asking — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

