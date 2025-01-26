Vince Carter’s ‘Surprising’ 2 Word Reaction to ‘Ja Morant Dunk Contest’ Query

There are very few titles in the NBA that are unanimously agreed upon. The title of ‘The greatest dunker of all time’ is one of them. And the honor belongs to Vince Carter. However, Ja Morant is considered to be the best dunker of his generation. So, what would be the outcome if these two went head-to-head in a dunk contest?

Well, Air Canada has an answer for that. Before his jersey retirement ceremony with the Brooklyn Nets, Carter was asked if he could beat Morant in a dunk contest.

Without showing any hesitation regarding going against a powerhouse like Morant, Carter said, “I can.”

The obvious follow-up question after seeing his confidence was when was the last time the 48-year-old dunked a basketball? Carter said, “Two weeks ago.” The only thing he wasn’t confident about was his ability to windmill at this age.

“Could you beat Ja Morant in a dunk contest?” Vince Carter: “I can” pic.twitter.com/3PNMpHXvl3 — Overtime (@overtime) January 25, 2025

It’s not a surprise that Carter was so confident in his ability to dunk. The question didn’t specify if they were to have a contest right now or in their respective prime. Still, Carter was sure of his chances.

What separates the two players when it comes to dunks is Carter’s love for the art of dunking in a competition.

Ja Morant tells @taylorrooks that he needs $1 MILLION to do the NBA Dunk Contest Watch the full episode: https://t.co/sZ1uTFyB3I https://t.co/z2VLoweoen — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2021

Morant, on the other hand, despite all his talent, doesn’t take it very seriously. When the Grizzlies star was asked if he’d be willing to do the All-Star Dunk Contest, he said that the league would have to pay him $1 million to do it. While it’s difficult to assess who will win between the two, the scales would definitely tip in Vinsanity’s favor.

Vince Carter praised Ja Morant’s dunking skills

Dunks are one of the most thrilling aspects of the game of basketball. Very few things can create excitement among fans like a great dunk. However, the athletes who do it, run the risk of injuring their bodies. On Run It Back, Carter praised Morant’s skills while explaining how he can protect himself from injuries.

He said, “You don’t think about injuries. I mean, anybody else who dunks the ball, you don’t really see injuries unless there’s these little guards who shouldn’t be up there. But he’s—here’s a guy who can do that. He’s athletic enough. It’s more so learning to protect yourself and time and place.”

It all comes down to the necessity of the moment. Carter said that the elevation is the fun part of dunking, but the landing is where the trouble starts. Players exert too much force on their legs, knees, back, etc which then shapes up to become a serious injury.