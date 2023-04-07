“Volleyball Star in the Making!”: LeBron James Hypes up 8-Year-Old Daughter’s Athletic Ability During Mini Vacation From the NBA

LeBron James has about a 2-day vacation going on at the moment. So, where else would he go, but home? After all, the man has a beautiful home and an even more magnificent family. Any other choice for such a short vacation simply wouldn’t make any sense. And evidently, the man knows it.

Simply put, the man has decided to take this time to relax with his family. And of course, more than anything else, that means playing around with his adorable 8-year-old daughter, Zhuri James.

Now, given that the father here is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, and the two brothers, Bronny and Bryce, are getting some serious attention for NBA scouts, you’d think little Zhuri would take off right after them. But au contraire, that apparently couldn’t be further from the truth.

In other words, the youngest of the James family may be taking after Savannah James. And, as he shared on his story, LeBron James absolutely loves it.

Zhuri James may one day become a massive volleyball star, as LeBron James reveals on his Instagram story

During her time in high school, like LeBron James, Savannah James was a multi-sport athlete. She apparently played, and softball, along with the sport most relevant here, volleyball. And of course, all this alongside some good old cheerleading. So when she sees this story of LeBron James’s, we’re sure it’ll make her day. Take a look below.

@KingJames ‘s daughter Zhuri James may become a volleyball superstar before we even know it. What position would she play? pic.twitter.com/ofqjiwJNDE — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) April 7, 2023

“My (volleyball star) in the making”

Finally, a child of hers that doesn’t run right after her husband… metaphorically of course. It’s hard not to see LeBron James as the hero she always runs after in the physical sense. But hey, a victory is a victory, right Savannah?

