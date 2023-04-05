“Oregon”: LeBron James’ Son, Bronny James Drops the Biggest Hint to His College of Choice Through His Instagram Story

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Bronny James (6) controls the ball during the first half against the McDonald’s All American East at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone wants Bronny James right now. The man has ascended to new heights over the last few months. And now, he has even been projected to be a top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA draft by ESPN. Worse, there has even been a highly believed April fool’s prank about him having committed to Penn State already.

Speaking of college commitments though, as per reports, the three Bronny is currently deciding between, is Oregon, USC, and of course, Ohio State, with the latter being considered to be the favorite. However, something happened recently. And it may have just confirmed where Bronny James is headed for his college career.

The Oregon Ducks may have just landed Bronny James

There may be a little bit of hyperbole mixed in there. However, it isn’t without reason. In fact, once you see the reason yourself, there is a chance you might have a very similar reaction. So, with that in mind, take a gander at the image in the tweet below.

What’s going on here, Bronny James? 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/O5JxAq6DkP — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) April 5, 2023

“Portland, Oregon”

As far as is widely known, James has no family in Oregon. And out of the 3 colleges he is deciding between, only one of them is based in Oregon. Further, even a 5-star prospect has come out and said Bronny really liked what the college’s basketball program was doing, and how they played.

That said, nothing is set in stone just yet. Knowing the cheeky man he is, the 18-year-old could just be baiting his fans for a few laughs here and there. After all, the university in question here is located in Eugene, Oregon, not Portland.

That said, Eugene is only a 1 hour, 46-minute drive from Portland. And as the story showed, the man is indeed in a car. So, who knows?

The way things seem to be going, this might as well be the official commitment to the college he has chosen to commit to. And if it indeed is, we wish him all the best for his career in Oregon, one, that without a doubt, the world will be watching very closely.