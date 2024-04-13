Vying for the Final Playoff Spot, Zion Williamson Describes Mindset Heading Into Sunday’s Matchup vs LeBron James’ Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans have been on a terrific run, winning their fourth straight game tonight. Following their win against the Golden State Warriors, Willie Green’s boys now sit 6th in the West. With a win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, the Louisiana side will be guaranteed the 6th seed heading into the postseason, irrespective of any other results. For the same, the matchup against LeBron James will be extremely important. However, Zion Williamson has emphasized that the team can’t let this shake their current approach to contests.

Advertisement

With the contest being crucial, one would naturally assume the Pelicans to have a different approach to the game, or at least be a bit nervous regarding the whole thing. However, having a four-game win streak, the 6ft 6” forward seemed justified when he spoke about the team’s mentality being the same as it has been for a while.

Advertisement

“Every game is important. Sunday we gotta handle business. We have to go out and play a complete game from the first quarter to the fourth,” Zion said.

The Pelicans have had a great season. Apart from Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum leading the squad with the three combining for almost 64 points per game [per Statmuse], role players such as Trey Murphy III, Herbert Jones, and Jonas Valanciunas have also stepped up big time.

On the verge of winning 50 games this season, the Pelicans are having one of their best campaigns since the 2007-2008 season. But, they still aren’t close to being the title contenders. However, Zion displayed his faith in his team, stating that the trust among players of the Pels could result in a championship win.

Advertisement

If they finish as the 6th seed, NOLA will have to face either of the three – the Timberwolves, the Thunder, or the Nuggets – as their first-round matchup. While these matchups will be beyond difficult, with Brandon Ingram soon making his return to the lineup, the Pelicans have enough firepower to orchestrate an upset.