"Wake up at 3 AM, train 4 times a day... The separation over your competitors and peers would be insane!": When Kobe Bryant explained his Mamba Mentality while discussing his training schedule

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant once discussed his training schedule and how he was able to create such a huge gap over his opponents

There are hard workers, there are smart workers, and then there are people like Kobe Bryant. The late Lakers legend was a whole different kind of beast. He believed in the importance of hard work while making sure it’s being done smartly.

Kobe was in the NBA from 1996 to 2016. In his 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, he made a name for himself as one of the biggest competitors in the world. Whatever you could do on the basketball court, if there was a chance Kobe could do it, he would learn it, and get better than you.

Bryant made a name for himself, winning 5 rings in his glorious career. He went down as one of the greatest to ever play basketball. One of the things that separated Kobe from the rest was his mentality, which later was adopted by athletes and people worldwide.

“All the hard work in the summer wouldn’t be enough for them to catch up to you”: Kobe Bryant talking about consistency

As a player, Kobe Bryant wasn’t extraordinary or had any special gifts. What made him so great was his ability to put in the work, and to keep doing so consistently. Kobe loved his craft, and always was looking to get better at it.

One of the things he did differently from everyone else was his insane training schedule. In an interview, Kobe once discussed how his training schedule gave him the edge over others.

“You get up at 10 in the morning, go to the gym by 12, workout from 12-2. You eat, recover, and get out there at 6. Train from 6-8, you go home, eat, shower, and sleep. That’s 2 workouts a day. Now imagine if you got up at 3. Train from 4-6, come home, breakfast, relax, now you’re back at it again from 9-11. Go back, relax, now you’re back at it from 2-4, and then again from 7-9. Look at how much more training I’ve done by simply starting at 4 am. As the years go on, the separation you have between competitors and peers grows larger and larger. By year 5 or 6, doesn’t matter what kind of work they put in during the summer, they’re never going to catch up.”

Kobe never missed a chance to be better than others, and this is just the perfect example of the same. Even though he’s no longer with us, his lessons and his Mamba Mentality would stay with us forever.