Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, and Pascal Siakam Eclipse LeBron James and James Harden as Only Players with 200+ Points, 50+ Rebounds, and 50+ Assists

One of the biggest takeaways from the 2022-23 NBA season, early on, has been the fact that defenses have been below average and offensive players have been taking advantage of this. With a minimum of 7 games having been played by all teams across the league, a whopping 9 players are averaging 30+ points per game.

Guys like Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo aren’t just scoring the ball however. They’re dishing the rock and rebounding at an incredible clip as well. Giannis’s 33.6 points per game are the highest in the NBA as of November 3rd, 2022 and it shows as they remain undefeated with a 7-0 record.

Other teams like the Mavericks, Thunder, and of course the Nets, have superstars who are averaging an obscene number of points but their records don’t exactly reflect that. Stephen Curry is also one of these players.

Also read: With a $1 Billion Under Armour Deal in the Bag, Steph Curry Looks Towards the Metaverse to Build ‘Curryverse’

Stephen Curry, Pascal Siakam, and Luka Doncic are the only player with 200+ points, 50+ rebounds, and 50+ assists

As the heading suggests, there are only 3 players in the NBA up until this point that have registered a total of 200+ points, 50+ assists, and 50+ rebounds. That would be Stephen Curry, Pascal Siakam, and Luka Doncic.

Doncic and Curry make sense considering their game but it truly goes to show just how good Spicy P has been to start of the Raptors’s 2023 campaign.

Of course, the exact number of 200 is in place because of the fact that it’s simply a number that’s easy to comprehend and digest. If we were to expand this to say 190 points, James Harden would be in this exclusive club as well as he’s 198 points this season, dropped 90 dimes, and grabbed 63 rebounds.

Who has scored the most points in the NBA so far?

Kevin Durant has scored the most points in the NBA so far this season. Despite his 260 points however, the Nets have won 2 games and continue to be the most dysfunctional organization in the league.

James Harden has had the most assists this 2023 NBA season so far with 90 and Rudy Gobert is number one on the boards with 112.

The blocks race is a three-way tie between Brook Lopez, Bol Bol, and Ivica Zubac who have all registered 21 of them this season. OG Anunoby on the other hand, stands alone as the total steals leaders with 23.

Also read: Steph Curry Ankle Braces: How the 6ft 3″ Warriors Guard Revived his Confidence in Playing Basketball Again