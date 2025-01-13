Walt Frazier Bestows Immense Praise Upon Jalen Brunson by Comparing Him to Knicks Great Willis Reed

Jalen Brunson delivered an incredible 44-point performance, leading the New York Knicks to a dominant 140-106 victory over the in-form Milwaukee Bucks. The 28-year-old’s brilliant display drew praise from many, including Knicks icon Walt Frazier, who complimented the Knicks guard by comparing him to the legendary Willis Reed.

Frazier was not drawing a comparison between the playing styles of Brunson and Reed, which would be an unlikely comparison because one is a 6ft 2” guard while the other was a 6ft 10” big man. However, Frazier sees similarities in their intangible qualities, such as work ethic and leadership.

“Brunson reminds me a lot of him [Reed]: tenacious work ethic, team-oriented, always sharing & caring,” Frazier said.

Clyde on Knicks captain Jalen Brunson and his Knicks captain Willis Reed: "Brunson reminds me a lot of him: tenacious work ethic, team oriented, always sharing & caring"

Brunson has every reason to take pride in himself after the compliment. Drawing comparisons to Reed is a significant achievement, given the Knicks legend’s legacy as one of the greatest leaders in NBA history. With Reed as the leader, the Knicks witnessed success in the 1970s, winning two championships.

The praise for Brunson didn’t just end there. After the game, even his opponents – Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton – tipped their hats to the former Villanova Wildcat.

Antetokounmpo and Middleton lauded Brunson as “one of the best players” in the NBA

The Milwaukee Bucks’ leaders handled their defeat with grace, showing respect to Jalen Brunson’s exceptional performance. Antetokounmpo and Middleton both commended the guard, acknowledging him as one of the league’s best players.

“He’s one of the best players in this league. He’s crafty at drawing fouls, great scorer, great leader…such a physical player, creates a lot of contact,” Middleton said.

Q: "Where were the breakdowns…especially early on the perimeter?" Khris Middleton: "Jalen…

"He's one of the best players in this league. He's crafty at drawing fouls, great scorer, great leader…such a physical player, creates a lot of contact"

“One of the best players in the league. One of the best point guards in the league…He takes his time; whenever you show your hand he’s gonna take advantage…He’s extremely smart so you just gotta do a better job on him,” the Greek Freak said.

Brunson is having an outstanding season, averaging 25.5 points and 7.5 assists per game. If he maintains this level of performance, he’s not only on his way to receiving a second All-Star selection, but could also earn a starting spot this time.