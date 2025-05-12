“Wanna Come to Miami”: Larsa Pippen Reveals Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Chased Her For Years, Had No Clue About Drug Use

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s relationship has publicly deteriorated over the years. Their friendship entered uncharted territory when Jordan’s son, Marcus, got into a relationship with Scottie’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. They are no longer together but Larsa reveals new information stating Marcus was the one who pursued who for years.

Marcus and Larsa’s relationship was controversial when the two made it official in 2022. The larger NBA world couldn’t believe Larsa was dating her ex-husband’s teammate’s son. Larsa and Scottie were married from 1997 to 2021, during which time they had four children together, including Scotty Pippen Jr., who is now playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Shortly after they finalized their divorce, Larsa found love in an unexpected place. While her relationship with Marcus only lasted two years, with the couple breaking up in 2024, new information is still finding its way to the public.

Larsa made a guest appearance on The Jason Lee Show. During their discussion, she silenced doubters who criticized the morality behind her relationship with Marcus, revealing that it was the son of Michael Jordan who pushed themselves onto her.

“Have you ever gone out and you meet a guy? He likes you, he chases you around for years. He catches you one weekend and says, ‘Wanna come to Miami?'” Pippen said.

Larsa didn’t pay any mind to Marcus’ invitation at first glance. Her mind began to change once the two’s feelings for each other became mutual. Marcus may have been the one to initiate the proceedings between them, but she confirms it was a consensual relationship between two adults.

Once the two became closer, Larsa realized the relationship wouldn’t work out. Marcus had developed a serious drug addiction, specifically a severe dependence cocaine. Once she became aware of it, the dynamics of their relationship changed.

“I didn’t know all that,” Pippen said. “I don’t even get down like that.”

She didn’t want to dive deep into the details regarding Marcus’ habit. Regardless, Larsa treated the topic with the caution and respect it required. In the same clip, Jason Lee showed concern for his friend, revealing his relief she didn’t fall down a similar path.

Marcus has found himself in plenty of headlines, many of which don’t paint him in a positive light. Larsa understands what that feels like but the two are now on separate paths and have closed that chapter on good terms.