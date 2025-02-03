“Want All the Europeans to Go to All the Big Markets”: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ‘Dream’ Following Luka Doncic-Lakers Trade

The Luka Doncic trade came as a surprise for the entire league, including the players and the media. While most teams would now be worried about the Lakers as they have the Slovenian superstar teaming up with LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo has a different outlook on the situation. The Greek Freak talked about the trade after tonight’s game and what it means to him.

Advertisement

He believes that Luka going to LA is a great thing for European players because of what it entails in the grand scheme of things. Giannis is hopeful that Luka will soon become the face of the Lakers franchise.

He said, “Now that a European will be, I believe, the face of the Lakers, this is something new for Europe. It’s never happened before.”

Although he acknowledged that athletes like Pau Gasol have done great things while representing big teams, no European player has ever been the face of a big market team. With Luka setting the right example, Giannis wants others to follow in his footsteps as well.

He said, “You know what I want…I want Jokic to the Knicks. I want all the Europeans to go to all the big markets to see something incredible. This is what I want. This is my dream.”

As the face of a small market team, it’s a little surprising that Giannis wants to see his fellow European players represent big markets and be the face of the most marketable teams. It won’t be a surprise if he plans on leaving Milwaukee down the road for a big market side.

After that answer, Antetokounmpo realized how serious he was talking and made a quick request. "OK, let's say something funny because I took it and spoke very, very serious…" Antetokounmpo: https://t.co/Xon5QJ5At3 pic.twitter.com/x8FE7KeAip — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 3, 2025

With LeBron James inching closer to his retirement, it’s likely that Luka will be the undisputed face of the Lakers in a few years. The common belief around the league is that the Lakers only made the trade because they want to have a superstar’s presence for the next decade.

Giannis was shocked after finding out about the trade

Before raving about the future of his fellow European stars, Giannis expressed his shock about the trade. The Greek Freak believes that no one is safe anymore, no matter how good or important they are for a team. The 30-year-old listed out several accomplishments Luka has had in his career to make his point.

He said, “This is the world we’re living in. It’s a business, you have to understand nobody’s safe, nobody’s safe.” Giannis said that he understands how the NBA business works as every team is trying its best to give itself an edge over the competition.

After tonight's game, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked for his thoughts on Luka Dončić getting traded by the Dallas Mavericks. Turns out Antetokounmpo had quite a few thoughts on the matter: pic.twitter.com/nNWNpg1LfJ — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 3, 2025

In the end, it’s all about representing whatever team one is on to the best of their abilities. As long as athletes are willing to do that, they will be good in the league, regardless of which team they have to play for.