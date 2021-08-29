“Stephen Curry and Dell Curry have a strained relationship”: Warriors superstar reportedly ‘disappointed’ with his father for airing out too much about Sonya Curry

Stephen Curry is reportedly not happy with his father, Dell Curry, for publicly stating that Sonya Curry was having an extramarital relationship.

Stephen Curry is known to be one of the most family-oriented athletes in the NBA. The 3x champ constantly talks about his children and his wife in interviews that revolve around his motivation to get better at the game and so it makes sense that the recent happenings within his family have seemingly irked him.

For those not in the know, Dell Curry and Sonya Curry, Steph’s parents, have filed for divorce and Dell claims it was due to the fact that Sonya was having an affair during the time of their marriage. According to Dell, the extramarital relationship is with a former New England Patriots player, Steven Johnson.

“[Sonya] began her extramarital affair with Mr. Johnson during the marriage and prior to the date of separation, and lied to Dell each time she cheated on him.” Stephen Curry, according to reports, was not pleased with his father in this matter.

Stephen Curry and his father have a strained relationship at the moment.

Unfortunately, divorces like this usually end with the children having to picks sides and at the moment, Stephen Curry, Seth, nor Sydel, have spoken out about what their views are. However, an insider claims that the 2x MVP is reportedly not happy with Dell Curry for airing out their family’s dirty laundry.

“Steph’s relationship with his father is strained after this. He’s disappointed that Dell would put all their family business out there and he doesn’t believe the accusations against his mother. Ayesha is really [disgusted] with Dell and how he’s handling the split,” wrote the MTO news insider.

It’s unclear at this point where Stephen Curry’s allegiance lies as this news has not yet been fully validated but one can assume that if the accusations are false, him and Ayesha would gravitate towards Sonya’s side.