Logan Paul Claims LeBron James Approached Girlfriend Nina Agdal For a Picture, Gets Accused of Lying by MMA Fighter: “Came Upto Her”

The much-anticipated boxing bout between Dillion Danis and Logan Paul has recently generated immense hype among fans. The duo is set to face off against each other on October 14, at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England, being one of the two headliners for the show. Dillion Danis and Logan Paul have trash-talked each other online for years and are finally about to settle matters face-to-face. Amidst such tensions between these stars, Danis has targetted Paul’s girlfriend, Nina Adgal, in a series of Twitter posts after a picture of Adgal alongside LeBron James started gaining traction online. As per Logan, LeBron James approached Nina Adgal for a picture, which has been doing rounds on social media. Believing all this to be a hoax, Danis dismissed Paul’s claims and claimed this as a lit.

The Dillion Danis and Logan Paul feud has started getting nasty over time. Their beef has attracted much attention but has also dragged LeBron James and Paul’s girlfriend Nina Adgal, to be inadvertently entangled in the same.

Dillion Danis contests Logan Paul’s claim

Danish supermodel Nina Adgal has been dating YouTuber and combat sports star Logan Paul since 2022. The couple share a pretty close bond, quite evident from Paul proposing to her and posting pictures on his Instagram, this July. However, Paul’s current arch-nemesis, Dillion Danis, had varied opinions on Logan Paul’s claim of Adgal meeting Lakers superstar LeBron James, recently. Paul claimed that LeBron himself approached Adgal for a picture, to which the Danish supermodel duly obliged.

“Yes, guys came up to her and wanted to click photos. Including LeBron. He f***ing came up to her and wanted to click photos.”

After hearing Paul’s statement, Danis wasn’t ready to believe what he just heard. Calling Logan Paul’s claim a hoax, Danis mocked Paul’s statement to be hilarious and unbelievable through his post on X.

The beef surely seems to have gotten out of hand, given the immense amount of online spat between the star YouTuber and the UFC celebrity. This was probably one reason Paul served Danis with a cease and desist letter following his streaks of digs against him.

Logan Paul served a cease and desist letter to Dillion Danis

Logan Paul and Dillion Danis’ anticipated bout will be one of the main headliners of The Prime Card event in October this year. Besides this, the event is also set to host its second headliner match-up between YouTube star KSI and Tommy Fury. However, with over a month left before the event, the feud between Paul and Danis has started becoming ugly.

Danis has been taking constant digs and jabs at Logan Paul through his series of Tweets on X. It all started with Danis quoting a picture of Logan Paul, calling him out as a frequent user of Performance Enhancement Drugs (PEDs). Paul reverted at Danis, calling him a liar about wanting to go eight rounds, lying about cease and desist, and being a real fighter. Perhaps we will find out the penultimate result of this ultimate beef only after their epic fight on October 14.