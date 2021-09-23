“Want to be around more horses than people when I retire!”: Nikola Jokic hilariously reveals his biggest hobby and retirement plans after the NBA

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic talks up his newly-revealed hobby and talks about making it his retirement plan

Nikola Jokic is probably the most likable star in the NBA. Like really, who is his competition?

On the court, the man is as crafty as they come. With an elite handle, an effective jumpshot, and all the IQ in the world aiding his passing ability, the man is easily one of the craftiest players you could ever play against. Off the court though, he is just a fun-loving, cheerful guy, who just happens to be a 7-footer, and one of the best players in the NBA.

For the most part though, despite his personality, not a lot is really known about the Joker’s hobbies. Or at least not until now.

Let’s get into it.

Nikola Jokic reveals he intends to be around horses when he retires

The 7 footer with generational talent on the basketball court intends to retire around horses. Nothing random about that at all.

Jokes aside though, we must admit this is a very off-beat hobby. However, it does seem that the Nuggets star has a very good reason behind it. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Me: “what is it about the horses that is so soothing to you?” Jokić: “I like the smell of them. The best feeling ever is when you feed them. The sound of them eating in the stable is the best sound you can ever hear. It’s just something that I think just a horseman can feel.” pic.twitter.com/7SWebZEhW4 — Katy Winge (@katywinge) September 22, 2021

It’s definitely understandable for the man to feel a sense of longing for a place where no one disturbs him, and keeps asking him for things. He is an NBA player after all, and the fans and paparazzi can understandably get annoying at times.

And if it’s horses that the man feels at peace with, then hey! Who are we to say what hobby is off-beat or random?

