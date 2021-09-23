“Would be nice to have eyes of men that aren’t Stephen Curry!”: When Ayesha Curry made her now-infamous comments about wanting more attention from men

Ayesha Curry once said she wished she had more than her husband and Warriors superstar, Stephen Curry’s attention

At this point, despite the whole divorce fiasco in the family, Ayesha and Stephen Curry look like the perfect NBA couple.

The two have three kids, and yet, seem to do everything together. Just recently, they went to the Met Gala together, where the Warriors star looked at his wife like she was an angel during one of her photoshoots.

But, while some reacted to this clip with the ‘Awwws’ and ‘relationship goals’ comments you’d expect, there were many that still went on to taunt Ayesha for it.

Why did they do it? At the end of the day, it was just a normal cute moment, right?

Well, let’s take a looksie back at the occasion that has prompted negative reactions to this day for whatever she does.

Ayesha Curry once said she wished she got attention from men other than Stephen Curry

Yes, this actually happened.

On the now infamous show, ‘Red Table Talk’ hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Ayesha and Sonya Curry once made an appearance. And during this appearance… well, just take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Now, to be fair to her, once you watch the whole episode, you do empathize with her a little bit. At the end of the day, she had gone through pregnancy at that point and wasn’t in the best physical shape. Add onto that, that her husband is one of the greatest NBA players of all time, and also one of the better-looking stars in the NBA, and you can see where the insecurity comes from.

Even with that being said though, what she said is still incredibly selfish. Even if she felt that way, this is something she should have a private conversation with her family about, not air it out for the world to see.

Steph Curry surprised wife Ayesha Curry with beautiful vow renewal ceremony, which was officiated by their oldest daughter Riley Curry 💕 pic.twitter.com/FVGKJ25y1h — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) September 22, 2021

We are sure it can be hard to be Stephen Curry’s wife sometimes. When your husband is that popular and has women throwing themselves over him, it can be difficult to think about it. However, in no way can that ever justify wanting the attention of other men just so that you can feel better about yourself, despite your husband being loyal and giving you all his attention.

At the end of the day, there is a reason Ayesha Curry has never heard the end of it. And frankly, we doubt she ever will.

