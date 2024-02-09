“Want to See LeBron James Do It At Least Once”: Former Clippers 3x 6th Man Wants Lakers Superstar to Compete in the All-Star Dunk Contest 2024

LeBron James has been a regular fixture in the NBA All-Star game for what seems like almost two decades. Coming straight out of high school, what stood out most about LeBron was his insane athleticism. Lou Williams, who was a long-serving member of the league himself, believes that it’s now finally time for LeBron to participate in the dunk contest, this season. Even with all his god-given athletes, LeBron hasn’t managed to clock in a single dunk contest appearance. The King has run from the contest, for reasons unknown to most.

Talking more about his fantasy dunk contest on The Run It Back Show, Lou Williams said,

” I want to see Lebron man. I want to see Lebron do it at least once. He has been a phenomenal dunk throughout his career. The first two points of his career were a huge dunk….owe it to the fans…it would be fun. I would love to see LeBron out there.”

The fact that LeBron’s first two points came through a thunderous dunk is indeed true. LeBron’s first two points came off an open dunk against the Detroit Pistons back in 2003.

With Bron being such a charismatic dunker, even Chandler Parsons was ready to back the campaign. Also a guest on The Run It Back Show, Parsons believes that LeBron facing off against some young phenoms such as Anthony Edwards, would single-handedly make everyone’s week. He declared that if LeBron and Ant faced off, the entire week would be dedicated to just that one showdown.

If LeBron James were to appear in the Slam Dunk Contest this year, viewers would be sure to tune in, and likely even lick their lips at the prospect of the brilliance they were in line to behold. However, as sweet as the moment would be, James doesn’t even seem to be thinking about the competition.

LeBron’s thoughts on doing the Dunk contest

LeBron recently revealed why he never chose to do the dunk contest during his 21-year career in the league. Talking about it with Bally Sports, LeBron revealed that,

“I don’t think it was something I wanted to accomplish in my career; it’s not a goal of mine and it never was coming into the NBA to be a part of the Dunk Contest, you know? Making the NBA All-Star Team was, being the league MVP, winning Defensive Player of the Year, winning NBA Championships…? Those were some goals of mine. The NBA Dunk Contest was never a goal of mine so, it wasn’t something that I had too much passion for,”

For fans who think they might never see LeBron in a dunk contest, they might be glad to know that LeBron once made an official entry in a nationally televised dunk contest. Surprisingly, while he was in high school, LeBron did participate in the 2003 McDonald’s All-American dunk contest.

To no one’s surprise, LeBron would take home the trophy from that year’s dunk contest, giving fans a glimpse into what they might have seen if LeBron had decided to enter the dunk contest in their lifetimes. But since his dunk contest debut, LeBron has not only grown stronger, taller and faster but also wiser, leaving fans with nothing more than a fantasy image of what could have been the greatest dunker to ever participate in the All-Star dunk contest.