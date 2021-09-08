“Wanted Michael Jordan to leave my house!”: When the Bulls legend hilariously made a Hornets player gamble all night simply because he wanted his money back

Michael Jordan once stayed up all night playing cards with a Hornets player until he finally got all his money back

Michael Jordan’s competitive drive just can’t be matched, whether it be on the basketball court, or on the gambling table.

If you have watched the ‘Last Dance’ documentary, you already know this man enjoyed winning the money of his teammates and taking the money away from them. So needless to say, when somebody was actually able to take his money from him, His Airness was never going to take it sitting down.

Former Hornets player, Kendall Gill, recently revealed one such time, where the Bulls legend essentially refused to get out of his house during one of their sessions.

“I was ready for him to leave”: Kendall Gill reveals a hilarious anecdote about him and Michael Jordan

Kendall Gill could just be one of the few people in the world that had MJ duped at some point in their life. It just wasn’t on the basketball court.

Back in their playing days, Gill and Jordan both sat down for a few games of cards with money on the line. And well… here is how the former Hornets player said it went while speaking to Jack M Silverstein.

“They talk about his competitive drive all the time. It is true. They don’t stretch the truth as far as his competitiveness is concerned,” Gill said about Jordan. “One day, he was at my house when I was in Charlotte. We were playing cards from about twelve o’clock that night all the way to seven in the morning because I was beating him out of his money.

He would not let me stop playing until he won all his money back. That ended up about 7:30 in the morning. Most people would be like, ‘Oh my God, Michael Jordan is in my house.’ Most people would love that. I was ready for him to leave. I wanted him to go.”

If it’s a competition, it seems Michael Jordan just isn’t afraid to overstay his welcome. And unfortunately for Kendall Gill, it seems he found that out in the worst way possible.

But hey, at least we all get a hilarious story out of it, right?

