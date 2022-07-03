“Shaquille O’Neal, nobody from the hood uses a fork as a toothpick!”: Charles Barkley was flabbergasted at the Lakers legend inhaling a burrito in 35 seconds

Shaquille O’Neal was challenged by the NBAonTNT crew to eat a burrito as fast as he could, shocking them by eating it in 35 seconds.

The NBAonTNT crew knew that the second they signed Charles Barkley to be a part of ‘Inside the NBA’ that they had something. Fast-forward a little over a decade and lightning would strike twice as they managed to snag Shaquille O’Neal following his retirement due to an Achilles tear and the chemistry between the two was instant.

Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith recently talked about how it took Shaq time to adjust as he was trying too hard to be entertaining all in a bid to catch up to him and Chuck. After a year or two, the Los Angeles Lakers legend understood his role didn’t force anything like he used to.

Ever since he got the hang of it, that 4-some has been gracing our televisions and providing us with some of the greatest sports commentary in the history of, well, sports.

At the helm of it all are Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley, two guys who go at one another night in and night out but deep down have a brother-like connection deeper than we could ever comprehend.

Shaquille O’Neal devours a burrito on NBAonTNT.

The antics that the ‘Inside the NBA’ guys get up to became instant classics the second that they air on TV and the sole reason for that is it’s because they are the ones indulging in them. A simple segment about Shaquille O’Neal eating a burrito turned into one of the funniest bits you’ll see in the realm of sports commentary.

Everything from Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith roasting him for eating it in 35 seconds to Chuck getting at him for using a fork as a toothpick, the mere minute long clip had it all.

It’s safe to say that when any one of them decides to retire (Barkley is a mere year or two away from it unfortunately), it will be quite the dispiriting day for us all.

