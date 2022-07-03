Basketball

“Shaquille O’Neal, nobody from the hood uses a fork as a toothpick!”: Charles Barkley was flabbergasted at the Lakers legend inhaling a burrito in 35 seconds

“Shaquille O’Neal, nobody from the hood uses a fork as a toothpick!”: Charles Barkley was flabbergasted at the Lakers legend inhaling a burrito in 35 seconds
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Charles Leclerc is a very sensible driver"- Lewis Hamilton compares Max Verstappen to Ferrari ace after Silverstone battle
Next Article
How many centuries of Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli total international centuries full list
NBA Latest Post
‘Warriors have interest in trading for Kevin Durant’: ESPN Analyst drops bomb on Stephen Curry pairing up with the $48 million man
‘Warriors have interest in trading for Kevin Durant’: ESPN Analyst drops bomb on Stephen Curry pairing up with the $48 million man

NBA Redditor announces major news about Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors and their potential pursuit…