Warriors Insider Delivers Major Update About Jonathan Kuminga’s Ankle Injury, Gives Potential Return Date

Jan 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Warriors are on their hottest stretch of the season and are expecting big reinforcements soon. The team’s stellar play following the acquisition of Jimmy Butler led many to forget about Jonathan Kuminga. The young 22-year-old star has been out due to an ankle injury since early January. However, NBA analyst Anthony Slater provides encouraging news of a possible return date for Kuminga.

Advertisement

Golden State had the opportunity to part ways with Kuminga at the trade deadline yet elected to keep him. They believe he can be a key piece to their current roster and their future. Before his injury, he was averaging a career-high 16.8 points along with 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

The Warriors and Kuminga hoped he would be back for their March 3rd game against the Hornets. His ankle wasn’t quite ready, so the team didn’t green-light. But Warriors fans aren’t left with bad news. Slater revealed there is potential return date in place.

“[Kuminga] has not been officially ruled out of tomorrow’s game in Brooklyn, so I guess it’s possible he returns tomorrow night,” Slater said on 95.7 The Game.

“The team and Jonathan Kuminga decided the ankle wasn’t quite ready for Charlotte, so they didn’t green light him for this back-to-back. He has not been officially ruled out of tomorrow’s game in Brooklyn, so I guess it’s possible he returns tomorrow night.

“It’s possible they… pic.twitter.com/VBh912jpE1 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 5, 2025

If Kuminga isn’t ready for the Warriors’ matchup against the Nets, Slater believes he will suit up during Golden State’s upcoming homestand. Regardless, Kuminga will return to the lineup soon.

The addition of the young star is amazing news for the Warriors. The 6-foot-8 forward will serve as a much-needed spark plug off the bench. Potentially becoming a crucial piece to making their championship aspirations a reality.

Kuminga will enter a new situation

Kuminga will likely come off the bench amid his return. This will require him to adapt to a new role compared to what he had before his injury. However, it won’t be a limitation for the rest of the season.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr probably will wait until Kuminga’s fitness is in game shape before throwing him into the starting five. Golden State already runs a small five-man lineup with Green at center. Kuminga will slide in next to Butler at the small forward position, replacing Moses Moody.

The Warriors have an excess of capable bodies which is a good problem to have. It will be interesting to see what Kerr and his coaching staff decides to do once Kuminga returns.